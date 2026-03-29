Woman shares photos of messy flight seats after landing, questions passengers’ civic sense
A woman shared photos of messy flight seats after landing, saying it showed even air travellers lack basic civic sense.
A social media post showing messy airline seats after landing has triggered a conversation online about civic sense and public behaviour. The images were shared by a woman on X who said the situation reflected a broader issue about how some people treat shared spaces.
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Taking to the platform, a woman named Ritu Joon posted two photographs that showed seats inside a flight cabin littered with waste after the aircraft had already landed.
In the caption accompanying the images, Joon wrote, “I clicked these pictures on the flight after landing. The air hostesses came to every seat before landing to collect waste, yet this is how the seats looked after reaching the destination. We often complain about such behaviour in trains and buses, but this shows that even people travelling by flight don’t always have good civic sense.”
Take a look here at the post:
Social media reacts to the images
The post, which was shared a few hours ago, quickly began attracting reactions from users who weighed in on the issue of public behaviour and responsibility.
Several commenters said the problem goes beyond a particular mode of transport. One user wrote, “More than basic civic sense it’s the sense of entitlement that allows them to justify such behavior.” Another remarked, “Only one thing to say about such people: common sense is not so common after all.”
Others pointed out that the issue reflects a mindset rather than circumstances. “It’s never about bus, train or flight. It’s about the mindset. The carelessness mindset. I saw many rich and educated people also carry such mindset,” a user commented.
Another reaction widened the discussion beyond cleanliness alone. “It’s not limited to cleanliness, basic etiquette is missing too,” a user wrote.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More