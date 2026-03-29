Woman shares photos of messy flight seats after landing, questions passengers’ civic sense

A social media post showing messy airline seats after landing has triggered a conversation online about civic sense and public behaviour. The images were shared by a woman on X who said the situation reflected a broader issue about how some people treat shared spaces. A woman posted images of littered flight seats after landing, sparking debate online about civic sense and passenger behaviour. (X/@ritujoon2j)

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Taking to the platform, a woman named Ritu Joon posted two photographs that showed seats inside a flight cabin littered with waste after the aircraft had already landed.

In the caption accompanying the images, Joon wrote, “I clicked these pictures on the flight after landing. The air hostesses came to every seat before landing to collect waste, yet this is how the seats looked after reaching the destination. We often complain about such behaviour in trains and buses, but this shows that even people travelling by flight don’t always have good civic sense.”

Take a look here at the post: