Woman recalls how a stranger casually offered her a bangle she liked on the metro: 'I was surprised'
A woman recalled receiving an artificial golden bangle from a stranger on the metro.
We often hear stories about phones being stolen, crowded coaches, or rude behaviour of passengers during metro rides. However, one incident shared online has shown a very different and heartwarming side of metro travel.
The incident was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Ritu Joon and quickly caught attention for its thoughtful gesture.
“One day, while traveling on the metro, I noticed a golden bangle on the wrist of the girl sitting next to me,” the caption of the post reads.
Stranger surprises with bangle gift:
The bangle caught her eye because of its elegant design. She liked it so much that she politely asked the girl if she could take a picture of it.
“I liked it so much that I asked if I could take a photo to get a similar one made,” the post adds.
Joon wanted to show the picture to a goldsmith so she could get a similar bangle made.
Instead of agreeing to just a photo, the girl surprised her. She calmly removed the bangle from her wrist and handed it to her, saying it would be easy for the goldsmith to see the design clearly.
“I was surprised by her gesture. She then smiled and said it was artificial, not real gold,” the post adds.
Joon decided to keep the bangle as a reminder of the stranger’s kindness.
“Not all metro stories are bad; some are quietly beautiful,” the post adds.
X users reacted warmly to the post, with many praising the stranger’s simple yet thoughtful gesture.
One of the users commented, “This post brought a smile to my face! She's such a kind person.”
A second user commented, “This is the best thing on the internet today!”
“It's rare to find such open-hearted people in this world. She is a gem,” another user commented.