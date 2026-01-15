Woman recalls how a stranger casually offered her a bangle she liked on the metro: 'I was surprised'

We often hear stories about phones being stolen, crowded coaches, or rude behaviour of passengers during metro rides. However, one incident shared online has shown a very different and heartwarming side of metro travel. The incident was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Ritu Joon. (@ritujoon2j/Instagram)

The incident was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Ritu Joon and quickly caught attention for its thoughtful gesture.

“One day, while traveling on the metro, I noticed a golden bangle on the wrist of the girl sitting next to me,” the caption of the post reads.

Stranger surprises with bangle gift: According to the post, the woman was travelling on the metro when she noticed a golden bangle on the wrist of the girl sitting next to her.

The bangle caught her eye because of its elegant design. She liked it so much that she politely asked the girl if she could take a picture of it.

“I liked it so much that I asked if I could take a photo to get a similar one made,” the post adds.

Joon wanted to show the picture to a goldsmith so she could get a similar bangle made.

Instead of agreeing to just a photo, the girl surprised her. She calmly removed the bangle from her wrist and handed it to her, saying it would be easy for the goldsmith to see the design clearly.

“I was surprised by her gesture. She then smiled and said it was artificial, not real gold,” the post adds.

Joon decided to keep the bangle as a reminder of the stranger’s kindness.

“Not all metro stories are bad; some are quietly beautiful,” the post adds.