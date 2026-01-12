Faridabad man’s cauliflower bouquet goes viral, internet reacts: 'Dinner ka jugaad hogya'

Who says flowers are the only way to show love? In a quirky twist on gifting, a florist from Faridabad has gone viral for creating bouquets not from blooms, but from vegetables. The video was shared on Instagram by DP Saini Florist and Bakers. (@DP Saini Florist and Bakers/Instagram)

The unusual idea comes as a clever solution for those who worry that giving flowers at home might invite endless questions from parents.

In a video that has captured the attention of the internet, the florist can be seen carefully turning a cauliflower into a stunning bouquet.

Cauliflower bouquet goes viral: The video was shared on Instagram by @dpsainiflorist_bakers_, with the caption, “Ab Dekhte h kaise nhi leke jaati (Let’s see how she doesn’t take it).”

Fresh coriander leaves are arranged around the vegetable, and the whole creation is decorated with ribbons, foliage, and tape to give it a proper bouquet look.

The creative mind behind this idea is DP Saini Florist and Baker, Faridabad.

HT.com has reached out to them for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.