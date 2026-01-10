Indian couple makes strawberry pachadi, leaves internet divided: ‘That’s fusion, real fusion'

A sweet and spicy twist on a traditional pachadi has taken social media by surprise, leaving viewers both curious and divided. Instagram user Maheshwari shared the recipe in the caption of the post. (@maheshwari_0120/Instagram)

A viral video showed an unexpected combination of strawberries cooked into pachadi (a traditional South Indian side dish).

Instagram user Maheshwari shared a video showing the making of the fusion dish, with the caption, “Can’t believe I’m sharing it here - it turned out so tasty that I can’t stop but post it.”

Step-by-step pachadi recipe: The video begins with fresh strawberries being added to a well-prepared tadka made with jeera, garlic, green chillies, and curry leaves.

Simple steps follow, showing how easily the dish comes together.

Maheshwari also shared the recipe in the caption, mentioning the steps in an easy way and crediting the recipe creator, Chaitanya Garikaparti.

First, chop strawberries, garlic, and green chillies. Heat oil in a kadai and add the tempering with methi seeds.

Curry leaves go in next, followed by spices, which she keeps a secret. The mixture is then cooked on a medium flame until ready.

