Indian couple makes strawberry pachadi, leaves internet divided: ‘That’s fusion, real fusion'
An Indian couple goes viral for giving a fruity twist to traditional South Indian pachadi.
A sweet and spicy twist on a traditional pachadi has taken social media by surprise, leaving viewers both curious and divided.
A viral video showed an unexpected combination of strawberries cooked into pachadi (a traditional South Indian side dish).
Instagram user Maheshwari shared a video showing the making of the fusion dish, with the caption, “Can’t believe I’m sharing it here - it turned out so tasty that I can’t stop but post it.”
Step-by-step pachadi recipe:
The video begins with fresh strawberries being added to a well-prepared tadka made with jeera, garlic, green chillies, and curry leaves.
Simple steps follow, showing how easily the dish comes together.
Maheshwari also shared the recipe in the caption, mentioning the steps in an easy way and crediting the recipe creator, Chaitanya Garikaparti.
First, chop strawberries, garlic, and green chillies. Heat oil in a kadai and add the tempering with methi seeds.
Curry leaves go in next, followed by spices, which she keeps a secret. The mixture is then cooked on a medium flame until ready.
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users had mixed reactions to the video. Some called the strawberry pachadi a bold and creative twist, praising the flavours and presentation.
Others were surprised and a bit unsure about mixing fruit with strong spices.
One of the users commented, “That’s fusion, real fusion.”
A second user commented, “Safe to eat, or just a fancy garnish?”
A third user commented, “I tried strawberry rasam last Sunday and turned out to be the best ever.”
“When we have mango, pineapple pachadi, why not strawberry?” another user commented.
The video was shared on January 5, 2026, and since then, it has gained more than 7 lakh views and numerous comments.