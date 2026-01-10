Kolkata man uses mouse to run iPhone with broken screen in viral video: 'Desi jugaad'

iPhones with broken screens often cost a lot to get fixed, but a clever trick from Kolkata has left social media users amazed. The video was posted on Instagram by Rehan Singh. (@wakeupfantasy9/Instagram)

A video showing a completely broken iPhone being used in a surprising and simple way has gone viral, with viewers praising the creativity of the idea.

The video was posted on Instagram by Rehan Singh, with the caption, “iPhone ultra pro max hack”

Clever desi jugaad hack: In the short video, Singh can be seen laughing even before the demonstration begins, clearly amused by what he is about to show.

Singh asks his friend to hand over the phone, which has a completely cracked display and a damaged back panel.

Instead of giving up on the broken device, Singh’s friend pulls out a wired mouse and connects it to the iPhone using a cable. To everyone’s surprise, a cursor appears on the screen, allowing the phone to be operated normally.

Using the mouse, he opens apps, navigates menus, and performs tasks without relying on the broken touchscreen at all.

The simple “desi jugaad” has impressed viewers, with many commenting on how clever and practical the hack is.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.