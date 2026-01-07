Pune man stuck on balcony calls Blinkit agent at 3 am for help: ‘Blinkit is the new 911’

A late-night mishap in Pune left social media users amused after two friends accidentally locked themselves out on their balcony, leading to a 3 am rescue by a Blinkit delivery executive. The video of the incident was shared by Pune resident Mihir Gahukar on Instagram. (@mihteeor/Instagram)

The video was shared by Pune resident Mihir Gahukar, who explained that he and a friend had accidentally stepped out onto their balcony and realised too late that the door had locked behind them.

With their parents asleep inside the house and no way to get their attention without causing panic, the two friends were left stranded outside.

The friends decided to try something different. They placed an order on Blinkit and explained the situation to the delivery executive.

Delivery executive steps in: In the video, one of them can be heard calmly describing where the house key was kept and giving precise instructions on how to unlock the main door.

The video then captured the Blinkit delivery executive unlocking the door and walking towards the balcony. As soon as he reaches them, the stranded friends burst into laughter.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.