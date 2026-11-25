The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going all out to campaign for Tripura’s urban local body elections scheduled for November 27, with party leaders framing the polls as a test run that will set the tone for the 2028 state assembly elections. The BJP has already won 77 of the 354 seats across 21 civic bodies unopposed. (X/BjpBiplab) more

Voting is scheduled across 21 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, the state capital’s civic body.

“The party wants to leave no stone unturned to win with a significant margin,” said Biplab Kumar Deb, a former Tripura chief minister who now serves as a national general secretary for the BJP.

“We are contesting the maximum number of seats, and a few seats have been shared with Tipra Motha. These elections are important for us because we want to build momentum for the 2028 elections and set the narrative on the ground.”

Across the 345 wards in the 21 urban local bodies, the BJP has fielded 342 candidates, compared with 228 by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), and 201 by the Congress. The BJP has already won 77 seats unopposed.

Deb said that while local issues remain central to the campaign, it is equally vital for the BJP to “expose the mindset of the communists” who ruled the state for 25 years before the BJP defeated them in 2018.

“Even now the CPM leaders are speaking up for the Maoists…when Nambala Keshava Rao was killed, (former CM) Manik Sarkar said they are being hunted like birds,” Deb said. Rao, the CPI (Maoist) general secretary, was among the 27 suspected Maoists killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur in May 2025.

Attacking the Opposition, particularly the CPM, Deb said these parties claimed to be fighting for democracy, but spoke up for Maoists rather than the innocent people affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

“A former CM is referring to Maoists as innocent people. What does it say about their mindset?” Deb said. According to the home ministry, the Centre has achieved its objective of eliminating LWE by its March 2026 deadline. In 2014, there were 126 LWE-affected districts.

The BJP is also looking to repeat its decisive showing in the 2021 civic polls. Having governed Tripura, a former communist bastion, for two consecutive terms, the party is now working to expand its footprint in tribal belts through its alliance with Tipra Motha.

Party leaders said that after elections in April for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, an autonomous body governing tribal areas, the BJP had intensified outreach to tribal voters but would lean heavily on Tipra Motha, which won 24 of the 28 council seats contested compared with BJP’s four seats.