Mumbai, The newly inaugurated musical fountain at Mumbai's Powai Lake has drawn objections from an environmental organisation which has said that laser lights, artificial illumination and loud sound could disturb the biodiversity in the area. Light and sound show at Powai Lake can disturb wildlife: Green activist more

The Navi Mumbai-based NatConnect Foundation has written to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, seeking immediate suspension of light and sound shows in view of the ongoing winter migratory season.

The fountain, inaugurated by Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha at Ganesh Ghat on Sunday evening, features a multimedia light and sound show depicting Maharashtra's history, culture and heritage.

The project includes musical fountains, water screens and fire jets, with three films showcasing history, culture and heritage through special visual effects.

Lodha had said that the fountain would become a major tourist attraction.

In its representation to the civic chief, NatConnect director B N Kumar said powerful laser beams and artificial lighting at night could disrupt the biological clocks, feeding, breeding, roosting and navigation patterns of wildlife, particularly migratory birds.

The foundation sought to know whether an independent ecological impact assessment had been conducted before the project was approved and whether the Forest Department, biodiversity authorities and wildlife experts had been consulted.

It also sought details of statutory permissions, project expenditure, laser intensity and duration, and noise levels generated by the shows.

Kumar said Powai Lake was already facing ecological challenges due to untreated sewage, deteriorating water quality and encroachments. Its environmental degradation is also the subject of proceedings before the National Green Tribunal, he said.

NatConnect called for an independent assessment involving scientific institutions such as the Bombay Natural History Society and the Wildlife Institute of India, and urged the BMC to frame guidelines to prevent light and noise pollution at lakes, wetlands and other ecologically sensitive areas.

The lake is located near IIT Bombay, downstream of Vihar Lake and linked to the Mithi River system. It supports resident and migratory birds , freshwater fish, and also has a population of Indian marsh crocodiles.

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