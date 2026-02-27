Who is Nikesh Arora? Palo Alto billionaire hosting Jodhpur wedding for daughter Ayesha and Jack Hughes

Social media is flooded with posts about Nikesh Arora’s daughter, Ayesha Arora, getting married to Jack Hughes. Though there has not been any official statement from the bride or the groom, people familiar with the matter told HT.com that the couple is tying the knot in Jodhpur. It is also reported that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his wife, Allison Lutnick, are in India to attend the event. As the internet tracks every detail of this wedding, let’s take a closer look at the man in the spotlight: billionaire Nikesh Arora. Nikesh Arora, chief executive officer at Palo Alto Networks at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India. (Bloomberg)

What is his net worth? Arora, the CEO and Chairman of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks since 2018, has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.

What did he study? His LinkedIn profile suggests that he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, in 1989. Following this, he completed his MBA from Northeastern University. He also acquired an MS degree in finance from Boston College.

His career at a glance: Before joining Palo Alto Networks, he spent 10 years at Google, where he held roles including senior vice president and chief business officer, president of global sales operations and business development, and president of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Earlier, he also served as chief marketing officer for T-Mobile International, a Division of Deutsche Telekom AG. In his career, he served as the president and chief operating officer of SoftBank Group Corp.

A note on the official website of Palo Alto Networks shares that during his tenure, Arora has led the “company through a major transformation to become the global leader in AI and cybersecurity, and the security partner of choice for enterprise organizations and governments around the world.”

Nikesh Arora’s family: Nikesh Arora was previously married to Kiran, but the marriage ended in divorce. The couple have a daughter together. His daughter Ayesha Arora is set to tie the knot with Jack Hughes. However, details about the wedding and the bride are scant.

In 2014, he married Delhi heiress Ayesh Thapar in a three-day lavish wedding in Italy. One year later, they welcomed their baby boy, Kiaan. Before tying the knot with Arora, Thapar was married to Engin Yesil, but it ended in divorce.

Born in India, Arora is is now a resident of the United States of America.