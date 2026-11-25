Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali returns to the world of complicated relationships and unconventional love stories with his upcoming Netflix series O Saathi Re. The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into a marriage falling apart, lingering affection and an unexpected romantic equation involving Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. The series looks at what happens when love, personal choices and the need to find happiness pull three people in different directions. Imtiaz Ali returns with O Saathi Re: Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal star in a complex love story. more O Saathi Re trailer introduces a complicated love triangle The trailer introduces Roshni (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Karan (Avinash Tiwary), whose marriage seems to be heading towards a separation. However, things get more complicated when Roshni develops feelings for Pradyuman (Arjun Rampal). As the three find themselves caught in an unusual relationship, the story begins to explore what happens when love means different things to different people. While Karan cannot imagine his life without Roshni, she is struggling to make sense of her own feelings and what she wants from a relationship. Pradyuman's arrival brings another dimension to her life, leaving the three characters to deal with emotions they cannot easily put aside. Rather than presenting a straightforward tale of a love triangle, O Saathi Re appears to question the idea of love itself. Can you truly love someone without wanting to hold on to them? And is letting go sometimes the hardest expression of affection? Through its characters, the series explores marriage, emotional dependence, personal choices and the expectations that often shape relationships.

Imtiaz Ali and the cast on their characters Imtiaz Ali has called O Saathi Re “a modern romantic show with a vintage heart”. The title comes from Kishore Kumar's popular song from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, which also helped inspire the series. The story follows a couple navigating divorce, but instead of focusing only on the bitterness that can come with separation, it explores the affection that often survives even when a marriage is no longer working. Talking about the emotions that inspired the story, Ali said, “When a relationship breaks, there is mourning,” Ali said in an interview. “Mourning is due to love. There is a feeling of incompleteness”. Avinash Tiwary said, “What I found particularly interesting about Karan is the absolute nature of his love. Roshni is his world, and so much of his identity is intertwined with being her husband. But beneath that devotion lies a man with his own insecurities and vulnerabilities. He is someone who wants Roshni to be happy, but also has to confront what that means when her happiness may not necessarily include him. It was fascinating to explore these contradictions and understand the many shades of a love that is both deeply giving and deeply human.”