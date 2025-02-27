O Saathi Re: Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary to romance in Imtiaz Ali's series

Imtiaz Ali has just announced his next! After Amar Singh Chamkila, the writer-director is teaming up with Netflix once again, this time for a series which will see Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in a romantic drama. Netflix has released a video of the cast meeting together for a table read, which has left fans excited. But the series will be presented by Imtiaz Ali, and directed by Arif Ali. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari reveals how Siddharth ‘got down on his knee’ and proposed at her ‘favourite place’) Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary have been cast in Imtiaz Ali's next.

The announcement

In the video, Imtiaz and Aditi can be seen sitting along with the rest of the writing team and crew members for a table read. Avinash also arrives for the table read. Arjun Rampal, also part of the cast, greets the rest of the crew and they together go ahead with the reading. The series, directed by Arif Ali, will be an ‘ode to vintage love’.

The caption read, "Imtiaz Ali’s ‘O Saathi Re’…an ode to the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times 💌. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary & Arjun Rampal. Directed by @arifali1541

O Saathi Re - coming soon, only on Netflix."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the announcement, many fans commented enthusiastically. One wrote, “Imtiaz Ali and Avinash Tiwary together is my roman empire.” A second fan wrote, “Just a glimpse of this video is enough to give goosebumps When it's finally released, the impact will be electrifying! This is going to be pure magic! Can't wait to witness Avinash weave his spell once again❤️ what a fantastic starcast.” A comment also read, “This cast is everything! Can't wait to see the show.” “Super stoked for this one - I am sat for anything with Aditi and Imtiaz,” said a fan.

This is the second collaboration between Avinash and Imtiaz, after Laila Majnu. The 2018 film marked Avinash's debut and was directed by Sajid Ali.

Avinash was last seen in The Mehta Boys directed by Boman Irani. Meanwhile, Aditi received praise for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. A second season of the show is already in the works.