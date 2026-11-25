Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office prediction: Sooraj Barjatya's Ayushmann-Sharvari film punches above its weight, set for ₹7-8 crore start
Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to the family-friendly wedding film genre. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
Trust Sooraj Barjatya to spring a surprise by raising anticipation for a good-old family film, a hark back to the 90s, in the age of Gen Z. The filmmaker managed a hit with Uunchai, a film with only senior actors, just four years ago. Now, with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, he is gambling again by going against the prevailing tide in Bollywood. Early indicators show that this one may also pay off, as the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer is tracking for a good start at the box office.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya advance bookings
Advance bookings for Yeh Prem Mol Liya began just three days before its release. Being a family-friendly film with no superstar in the cast, it is not expected to fare too well in pre-sales. In fact, for such films, most of the opening-day earnings come from spot bookings, and word of mouth is crucial to sustain any momentum generated in the first weekend. According to Sacnilk, by noon on Wednesday, two days ahead of release, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has sold just over 10K tickets across India for its opening day, bringing in just under ₹30 lakh gross. The numbers surpass ₹50 lakh when pre-sales for the full weekend are factored in. The figures are bound to grow in the next two days, but may not surpass the ₹1-crore mark.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office prediction
However, low advance bookings are never worrying for a film in this genre. Traditionally, unless featuring a superstar (like in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo), Barjatya’s films have grown via word of mouth rather than taking a big upfront start. But Yeh Prem Mol Liya is still tracking well. According to trade insiders, its music and trailers have generated sufficient buzz to give the film a ₹7-8 crore net opening day start. Even if things go wrong, the film should not open to less than ₹5 crore. Good word of mouth can push it past even ₹9 crore, some trade pundits say. This could lead to an opening weekend exceeding ₹25-30 crore. For a film reportedly made on a modest ₹60 crore budget, this would be a great start.
Deep Dive
All about Yeh Prem Mol Liya
In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann plays Prem, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with her in-laws to take care of her own family. Sharvari plays the film's female lead. The cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya also includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.
Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after Uunchai, which won a National Award. He has reunited with composer Himesh Reshammiya for the soundtrack after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Yeh Prem Mol Liya will release in theatres worldwide on November 27.
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