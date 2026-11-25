Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Laxman Utekar is confident Eetha will do well at box office despite clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, calls it a ‘healthy competition’
Laxman Utekar reacted to Eetha's clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, stating that there's enough theatres for both films to do well.
One of the biggest box-office clashes this December will see Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha go head-to-head with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. However, Eetha director Laxman Utekar is unfazed by the clash and remains confident that his film will perform well at the box office.
Laxman Utekar reacts to Eetha's clash with Maatrubhumi
Recently, Laxman and Shraddha attended the launch event for the film's song Ji Ji Re Ji in Pune. Speaking to the media at the event, Laxman shared his views on the film's box-office clash with Salman's film. He said, "Healthy competition is very good. We have enough theatres and cinema halls that both the films can easily perform well. We have so much confidence in our film that you all will like it so much that maybe that could become a different kind of world record. So we are very much sure that Eetha will do well."
Earlier, Salman had also reacted to the clash between the two films and revealed that he had apologised to Shraddha. Speaking at a summit hosted by ABP in Hyderabad, the superstar said that when he announced his film's release date, he was unaware that Eetha was scheduled to release on the same day. He added, "I feel really, really bad about it. If I had known, I would not have come out with Shraddha. I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know." He also encouraged audiences to watch Eetha and gave the film a shoutout by sharing its poster on his Instagram Story.
Eetha is a biographical film based on the life of Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Shraddha in the titular role, alongside Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi. The film draws inspiration from incidents documented in the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha.
At the film's recent song launch event, the director praised Shraddha's dedication to learning the art form of Lavani and said that no one else in the industry could have played the role as she did.
About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is an upcoming Hindi war drama starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, the film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. It also stars Prashant Tamang, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Ankur Bhatia, Yashpal Sharma, Jayson Thaam and Daya Shankar Pandey, among others, in key roles.
Both Maatrubhumi and Eetha are scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.
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