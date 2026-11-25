Recently, Laxman and Shraddha attended the launch event for the film's song Ji Ji Re Ji in Pune. Speaking to the media at the event, Laxman shared his views on the film's box-office clash with Salman's film. He said, "Healthy competition is very good. We have enough theatres and cinema halls that both the films can easily perform well. We have so much confidence in our film that you all will like it so much that maybe that could become a different kind of world record. So we are very much sure that Eetha will do well."

One of the biggest box-office clashes this December will see Shraddha Kapoor 's Eetha go head-to-head with Salman Khan 's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. However, Eetha director Laxman Utekar is unfazed by the clash and remains confident that his film will perform well at the box office.

Earlier, Salman had also reacted to the clash between the two films and revealed that he had apologised to Shraddha. Speaking at a summit hosted by ABP in Hyderabad, the superstar said that when he announced his film's release date, he was unaware that Eetha was scheduled to release on the same day. He added, "I feel really, really bad about it. If I had known, I would not have come out with Shraddha. I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know." He also encouraged audiences to watch Eetha and gave the film a shoutout by sharing its poster on his Instagram Story.

Eetha is a biographical film based on the life of Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Shraddha in the titular role, alongside Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi. The film draws inspiration from incidents documented in the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha.

At the film's recent song launch event, the director praised Shraddha's dedication to learning the art form of Lavani and said that no one else in the industry could have played the role as she did.

About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is an upcoming Hindi war drama starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, the film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. It also stars Prashant Tamang, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Ankur Bhatia, Yashpal Sharma, Jayson Thaam and Daya Shankar Pandey, among others, in key roles.

Both Maatrubhumi and Eetha are scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.