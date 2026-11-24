Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. In the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana essays the role of Prem opposite Sharvari. However, fans are also eagerly waiting for his much-anticipated reunion with Salman Khan for Prem Ki Shaadi. The director has now shared an update on the film. Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan to reunite for Prem Ki Shaadi. more

Sooraj Barjatya talks about Prem Ki Shaadi In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, Sooraj shared an update on the film with Salman and said, “Abhi thoda sa wakht aur hai, kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai (There’s still a little time left because I need to polish a few more things)."

In 2022, when Salman attended the screening of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, he announced that the two would soon collaborate on a film. When the filmmaker said, “Prem will return”, he revealed that he had also registered the title. Salman then added that Prem would return and Sooraj would make sure he got married, too. The superstar also revealed that Sooraj had already announced the film’s title, Prem Ki Shaadi.

Before this, Sooraj had directed Salman in several blockbusters, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. In all these films, Salman played the iconic character of Prem.

About Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to direction after Uunchai, which won a National Award. The film stars Ayushmann as Prem, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with her in-laws because she wants to take care of her own family. Sharvari plays the female lead. The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar in key roles.

Ever since the film’s trailer was released, it has been compared to Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Addressing the comparisons at the trailer launch event, Ayushmann said, “This is a Sooraj Barjatya film, and Prem is a green flag. In this film (Yeh Prem Mol Liya), he is someone who takes a stand for his wife's family. Rocky's character arc in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is different. Prem is very different from him. You cannot even compare the two.”