Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Parvathy Thiruvothu reveals ADHD diagnosis, says she wants to hustle like never before
Parvathy Thiruvothu is having her busiest year yet and charts it down to looking for inspiration and growth within her.
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is having one of her busiest years yet. And the actor has navigated that despite ADHD. The actor recently revealed to actor-presenter Ranjini Haridas that she has ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), stating that she was only able to work a few days per year in the past. Chalking up her influx of work to seeking inspiration and growth within herself, the actor stated that she wants to hustle like ‘never before’.
Parvathy Thiruvothu on hustling like never before
On her YouTube channel, Rajini mentioned that this was one of the ‘fastest phases’ of Parvathy’s life in the past 20 years. The actor agreed, stating that in 2022 she filmed only two projects - Ullozhukku and Dhootha. And in 2023, she worked only 75 days for Thangalaan. But she says something changed after that.
Stating that she took an important decision last year, Parvathy said, “The next three years, let’s hustle like you’ve never done before. You’re not gonna die, okay? You may fail, but fail gloriously. Reserve the right to fail at it. Maybe you’ll fall apart in ways you’ll be put together differently, but do it. Because it was getting quite boring to look for inspiration and growth outside of me. I put myself to work, and then, of course, the universe granted the wishes. I got very interesting opportunities.”
Reveals ADHD diagnosis and how she perceives time
Parvathy says that it does not mean that she chose random work. She chose interesting projects, stating, “All these women (I worked with) have plunged me out, wrung me out, and I’m still standing. And I still love makeup (laughs). I have ADHD, but I don’t want to like make a big deal about it. My thing is that time doesn’t work the same way for me. Time is elastic. So if I want to stretch it, I can stretch it. That doesn’t mean that I won’t sleep. I will catch my sleep.”
Parvathy Thiruvothu’s recent and upcoming work
This year, Parvathy played a short cameo in Bejoy Nambiar’s Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main. She starred in Nissam Basheer’s I, Nobody with Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-star. Shahad Nilambur’s crime drama Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar saw her play a cop stuck in a trying situation.
The actor will soon star in the Prime Video web series Storm. Directed by Ajitpal Singh and produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under HRX Films, it also stars Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. She also has the sequel to Dhootha lined up with director Vikram Kumar, with Naga Chaitanya as her co-star. Parvathy will also be seen in Shimit Amin’s Captain India with Kartik Aaryan.
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