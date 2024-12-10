Thangalaan OTT release: When and where to watch Vikram's action adventure film

Vikram’s action adventure film, Thangalaan has finally released on OTT. Fans who missed it in theatres and have been eagerly waiting for the film, can now catch the gripping tale from the comfort of their home. Vikram in a still from Thangalaan

Thangalaan released on this OTT platform

While Tamil movies are released on OTT within a 3-4 weeks window, Vikram's Thangalaan made its way silently on OTT in its 17th week and is now streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation about the Hindi version of the film. The production house Studio Green shared the news on X. Sharing the film's poster, the production house wrote, “A quest for gold and justice buried deep in the pages of history. Stream the epic Thangalaan, now on Netflix.”

Earlier, a PIL seeking a stay on the film’s OTT release was filed by a resident of Thiruvallur in Madras High Court. The petition claimed that the film contained scenes portraying Buddhism with reverence while Vaishnavism was depicted humorously. The petitioner argued that this could fuel tensions between religious communities. However, the court dismissed the plea because the film was already certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

About Thangalaan

Directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions, the action adventure film stars Vikram in five roles alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy and Hari Krishnan. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audience which also impacted the film's box office run. Made on a budget of ₹100 crore, the film managed to collect only ₹68 crore worldwide at the box office.

Despite the film's underperformance at the box office, Vikram announced its sequel and said, "Pa Ranjith had immense faith in me, which made this film possible. We all believe that Thangalaan deserves a sequel, and we plan to make many more. You all liked it so much. It was also gratifying when people in the Telugu states meet and tell me they’ve seen all my films, including those released on OTT.”