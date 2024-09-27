Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thangalaan producer K E Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green Films buys 3,414-square feet apartment in Mumbai for 15 crore

ByShakshi Jain
Sep 27, 2024 04:54 PM IST

The purchase comes after K E Gnanavel Raja inaugurated an office in Mumbai earlier this year

Tamil film producer K E Gnanavel Raja-owned Studio Green Films Private Limited has purchased a 3,414-square feet apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West suburb for 15 crore, property registration documents accessed through real estate data aggregation platform Zapkey showed.

Thangalaan producer K E Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green Films buys 3,414-square feet apartment in Mumbai for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore (Representational photo)(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
Thangalaan producer K E Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green Films buys 3,414-square feet apartment in Mumbai for 15 crore (Representational photo)(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

Headquartered in Chennai, Studio Green Films is a movie production and distribution company, owned and operated by K E Gnanavel Raja. The purchase comes after the Tamil film producer reportedly inaugurated an office in Mumbai earlier this year.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Munawar Faruqui purchases 6.09 crore under construction apartment in Wadala

The said residential property is located in Wing B of Winspace Amelio in DN Nagar of Andheri West. The deal also includes parking space for three cars, the documents showed.

Bini Winspace Amelio comprises a total of 192 apartments spread across two towers in configurations of 1-4 BHK. The units range between 207 - 3,415 square feet in size.

The transaction, which was registered on September 19, named Bini Builders Private Limited as the seller.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut buys 407 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri for 1.56 crore

As per the documents, the deal attracted a stamp duty of 90 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000.

Queries sent to Studio Green Films and K E Gnanavel Raja did not elicit a response. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Bini Builders could not not be reached for a comment.

Andheri West: Popular area for real estate investment among Bollywood stars

The Andheri West suburb in Mumbai is a popular area amongst Bollywood celebrities for commercial real estate investment.

As reported by HT.com, veteran actor Anupam Kher earlier this month purchased a 887-square feet commercial space in Andheri for 3.88 crore. Meanwhile BJP MP and film star Kangana Ranaut last month purchased a 407-square feet office space in the area for 1.56 crore.

Also Read: Anupam Kher buys office space in Mumbai’s Andheri area for 3.88 crore

For decades, Mumbai’s property market has attracted its share of interest from the Bollywood fraternity as a preferred area of investment, especially commercial properties. Experts credit high rental yields in commercial properties and capital appreciation of residential real estate in the financial capital, for the trend.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On