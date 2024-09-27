Tamil film producer K E Gnanavel Raja-owned Studio Green Films Private Limited has purchased a 3,414-square feet apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West suburb for ₹15 crore, property registration documents accessed through real estate data aggregation platform Zapkey showed. Thangalaan producer K E Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green Films buys 3,414-square feet apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 15 crore (Representational photo)(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

Headquartered in Chennai, Studio Green Films is a movie production and distribution company, owned and operated by K E Gnanavel Raja. The purchase comes after the Tamil film producer reportedly inaugurated an office in Mumbai earlier this year.

The said residential property is located in Wing B of Winspace Amelio in DN Nagar of Andheri West. The deal also includes parking space for three cars, the documents showed.

Bini Winspace Amelio comprises a total of 192 apartments spread across two towers in configurations of 1-4 BHK. The units range between 207 - 3,415 square feet in size.

The transaction, which was registered on September 19, named Bini Builders Private Limited as the seller.

As per the documents, the deal attracted a stamp duty of ₹90 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Queries sent to Studio Green Films and K E Gnanavel Raja did not elicit a response. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Bini Builders could not not be reached for a comment.

Andheri West: Popular area for real estate investment among Bollywood stars

The Andheri West suburb in Mumbai is a popular area amongst Bollywood celebrities for commercial real estate investment.

As reported by HT.com, veteran actor Anupam Kher earlier this month purchased a 887-square feet commercial space in Andheri for ₹3.88 crore. Meanwhile BJP MP and film star Kangana Ranaut last month purchased a 407-square feet office space in the area for ₹1.56 crore.

For decades, Mumbai’s property market has attracted its share of interest from the Bollywood fraternity as a preferred area of investment, especially commercial properties. Experts credit high rental yields in commercial properties and capital appreciation of residential real estate in the financial capital, for the trend.