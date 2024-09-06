Anupam Kher buys office space in Mumbai’s Andheri area for 3.88 crore

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has bought a commercial office space in Andheri near Mumbai for ₹3.88 crore, documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed. Anupam Kher on changing perspective of the industry

The office space is spread over an area of 887 sq ft RERA carpet and located on the 24th floor of the tower known as Parinee 1.

The deal was executed on September 3 and a stamp duty of ₹23.3 lakh was paid for by the Bollywood actor. The unit comes with 1 car park.

The actor and the developer could not be reached.

Other Bollywood actors who have bought commercial real estate

Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, has purchased an office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹1.56 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The property spread across 407 sq ft is located on the 19th floor of a building named Arch One and was purchased at a per sq ft rate of ₹38,391 sq ft on carpet, according to the documents.

Karishma Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan have all purchased commercial properties to earn high rental yields. The return on investment for an office property often works out to be higher than that of a residential property.

Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and their mother Babita Kapoor had leased a showroom space in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a rent of ₹6 lakh per month to a jewellery brand last year, documents accessed by Propstack had shown. The tenure of the lease is 49 months.

Ajay Devgn had leased an office space in Andheri West in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Amitabh Bachchan, who purchased four commercial units in Oshiwara for around ₹7 crore each last year had also rented the properties for an annual consideration of ₹2.07 crore.

Apart from Bachchan, actors Kartik Aryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Ali Khan and his wife Kajol have also purchased office spaces in Lotus Signature tower in Andheri West last year.

In April last year, Sonu Nigam had purchased two commercial properties spread across an area of 5547 sq ft in Andheri for ₹11.37 crore, documents shared by Propstack had shown earlier.

