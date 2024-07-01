 Tamannaah Bhatia rents commercial property for ₹18 lakh per month, mortgages 3 flats in Mumbai for ₹7.84 cr - Hindustan Times
Tamannaah Bhatia rents commercial property for 18 lakh per month, mortgages 3 flats in Mumbai for 7.84 cr

ByShakshi Jain
Jul 01, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia has rented a commercial property for ₹18 lakh per month and mortgaged three residential units for ₹7.84 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has rented a commercial property in Mumbai’s prime Juhu area for 18 lakh per month and mortgaged three residential units in Andheri West for 7.84 crore, property registration documents accessed through real estate data analytics platform Propstack showed.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia rents commercial property for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 lakh per month, mortgages 3 flats in Mumbai for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.84 crore(File Photo)
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia rents commercial property for 18 lakh per month, mortgages 3 flats in Mumbai for 7.84 crore(File Photo)

The 6065-sq ft commercial property in Western Wind on Juhu Tara Road has been leased from Nanavati Construction for a period of five years at a rental of 18 lakh per month, the documents showed. In the fourth year the rent is set to increase to 20.16 lakh and subsequently to 20.96 lakh in the fifth year. It includes units on the ground floor and basement of the building premises, the documents showed.

The deal, which was registered on June 27, 2024, involved a security deposit of 72 lakh, the documents showed.

Also read: From Karishma Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial properties

Meanwhile, in another transaction, the three flats in a residential building on Veera Desai Road of Andheri West in Mumbai have been mortgaged to lender Indian Bank for a sum of 7.84 crore, as per details of the agreement. The transaction was registered on June 14, 2024, and involved a stamp duty of 4.7 lakh, the documents showed.

The properties, spread across an area of 2595 sq ft, are located in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, the documents showed.

Bhatia did not respond to HT Digital’s email query regarding the transactions. The story will be updated when a response is received.

Celebrity clientele

Real estate as an investment is preferred by several Bollywood celebrities. Some notable names include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Manoj Bajpayee, among others. Experts credit high rental yields in commercial properties and capital appreciation of residential real estate in the financial capital, for the trend.

Also read: Kalki 2898 AD star Amitabh Bachchan buys three more commercial properties in Mumbai's Andheri suburb for 60 crore

Last month, the Bachchan family made headlines as father Amitabh Bachchan acquired two luxury apartments worth nearly 7 crore in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb, following son Abhishek Bachchan’s purchase of six residential units on the same floor for 15.42 crore.

Big B Amitabh Bachchan also purchased three office units worth nearly 60 crore in Andheri West in the same month.

Also read: After Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan buys two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali for 6.78 crore

