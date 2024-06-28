 Amitabh Bachchan purchases two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali for ₹6.78 crore - Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan purchases two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali for 6.78 crore

ByMehul R Thakkar
Jun 28, 2024 06:56 PM IST

After son Abhishek Bachchan buys six apartments for ₹15.42 cr, Amitabh Bachchan purchases two apartments for ₹6.78 cr on the same floor in Oberoi Sky City

Amitabh Bachchan, whose Kalki 2898 AD was released today, has purchased two apartments of 6.78 crore in Oberoi Sky City project of Oberoi Realty in Borivali area of Mumbai on the same floor where his son Abhishek Bachchan had bought six apartments for 15.42 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Amitabh Bachchan, whose Kalki 2898 AD was released today, has purchased two apartments of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.78 crore in Oberoi Sky City project of Oberoi Realty in Borivali area of Mumbai on the same floor where his son Abhishek Bachchan had bought six apartments for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.42 crore.(HT Files)
Amitabh Bachchan, whose Kalki 2898 AD was released today, has purchased two apartments of 6.78 crore in Oberoi Sky City project of Oberoi Realty in Borivali area of Mumbai on the same floor where his son Abhishek Bachchan had bought six apartments for 15.42 crore.

Also read: Why did Abhishek Bachchan buy two 252 sq ft apartments in Mumbai alongside four large flats on the same floor?

Abhishek Bachchan had registered six apartments measuring 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet for 15.42 crore on May 28, 2024.

Amitabh Bachchan registered both the apartments on May 29, 2024. The size of each of the units is 1,094 RERA carpet, according to the documents,

The price of each apartment is 3.39 crore each, the documents showed.

Oberoi Sky City is one of the costliest luxury buildings in the Borivali area of Mumbai where apartments are sold in the range of 31,000 to 37,000 per sq ft, according to local brokers. The building is located on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Mumbai Metro station.

The costliest residential building in Borivali area is Aquaria Grande constructed by Wadhwa Group where the residential units are being sold for around 40,000 to 45,000 per sq ft, said local brokers.

Also read: Mumbai real estate: As redeveloped apartments hit the market, will rental growth in the city start to cool off?

Big B's real estate portfolio

Amitabh Bachchan has invested over 100 crore in properties over the last one year in the financial capital, Alibaug and the temple town of Ayodhya.

This includes seven office spaces measuring 16,825 sq ft bought for nearly 90 crore followed by an over 14 crore plot purchase in The Sarayu', a plotted development project being constructed by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a Mumbai-based real estate developer, in Ayodhya near the Ram Temple last year.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, whose Kalki 2898 AD released today, has bought properties worth over 100 crore in last one year

In April 2024, Big B had bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug, near Mumbai, in Maharashtra, for 10 crore.

A query sent to Oberoi Realty did not get any response. Amitabh Bachchan could not be reached for a comment.

News / Real Estate / Amitabh Bachchan purchases two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali for 6.78 crore
