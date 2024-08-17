Vikram announces sequel to Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan: ‘You all liked it so much…’

Pa Ranjith’s Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, and Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer Thangalaan was released in theatres on Independence Day and has been getting a good response. The period action movie produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green Films and Neelam Productions will soon have a sequel. (Also Read: Thangalaan review: Vikram delivers a spellbinding performance in this Pa Ranjith film) Vikram plays a tribal worker in Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan.

Thangalaan sequel

Talking at the film's success meet in Hyderabad, Vikram said he was happy about the response the film has gotten not just in Tamil but also in Telugu. He said, “I told Pa Ranjith and Gnanavel before the release of Thangalaan that it would be well received by the Telugu audience because it tells the story of ordinary people. When I made Sivaputrudu (2003), there were doubts about its appeal in Telugu, but it turned out to be a big hit.”

He also spilled details about the film’s sequel, adding, “Pa Ranjith had immense faith in me, which made this film possible. We all believe that Thangalaan deserves a sequel, and we plan to make many more. You all liked it so much. It was also gratifying when people in the Telugu states meet and tell me they’ve seen all my films, including those released on OTT.”

Vikram also expressed happiness at Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 winning 4 National Film Awards. “I heard two pieces of great news today: Thangalaan is doing well at the box office, and Ponniyin Selvan has won four national awards. These two achievements bring me immense joy,” he said.

About Thangalaan

Thangalaan is a historical drama that is set during British rule and revolves around the Kolar Gold Fields in the late 1800s. The film tells the story of how British ‘dorai’ Clement hungers for gold and having heard about the ancient gold mines of Tipu Sultan in Kolar, Karnataka, he engages a group of daily wage workers for mining.

When he is told the tribals, who are the pariahs of Veppur village are the ones who have been traditionally involved in mining, he convinces them to take up the job in return for spoils. So Thangalaan, who works hard while the local mirazdar reaps all the rewards, and a few others like him take up Clement’s offer in hope of a better life.