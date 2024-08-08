Daniel Caltagirone: ‘Pa Ranjith’s vision for Thangalaan is unique and groundbreaking'

Daniel Caltagirone heaps praise on Pa Ranjith

On being asked what was the most unique aspect about the script of Thangalaan that he decided to be a part of the film, Daniel says, “I accepted a role without even reading the script because I had a long meeting with Pa Ranjith, the director. After meeting him, I watched his work and also Vikram's work. The problem was that the original script was in Tamil, so I knew with English, I would lose all sense of the richness of the story.

“However, I decided for the first time in my career to jump into a project solely based on faith in the director who was unique and talented. I went on this journey by improvising based on the scene outlines provided by Pa Ranjith. He convinced me to do this film with his vision. Since there's often a loss in translation when adapting from one language to another, I felt that the English version wouldn't do justice to the richness of Tamil, one of the oldest and most beautiful languages in the world. Therefore, I put my faith in Ranjith, trusting that he would deliver on everything he promised. That's how I became involved in the project.”

Daniel Caltagirone on cliché English characters

When questioned about his initial research for Thangalaan, since it is set in the backdrop of colonial era, the actor points out, “The story is set in the late 1800s-1890s, during the declining years of the colonial period. The character of Clement is based on a real person, but I won't reveal their identity to avoid detracting from the film. The approach to the character was unique, aiming for a mystical and mythical portrayal grounded in reality but featuring fantastical elements. This required me to suspend my belief system and deliver a performance that might seem unnatural in a naturalistic context but better served the world of the film.”

Daniel Caltagirone says Pa Ranjith did not want him to play a cliché English character.

He also states, “In terms of research, I consulted with Ranjith. However, he advised me to let it all go and focus on the true essence of the story. Both of us did not want to create a cliché English character. It was a parallel lead to Vikram, and we wanted to bring depth and emotional complexity rather than a one-dimensional English character portrayed typically in Indian cinema. Joining this process was exciting, as Ranjith's vision was unique and groundbreaking. His approach to portraying English characters in Indian films diverged from the norm, aiming to create multi-layered and impactful roles.”

Daniel Caltagirone on intense action scenes in Thangalaan

While speaking about his working experience in Tamil film industry compared to Hollywood, Daniel shares, “My experience was that it was one of the toughest jobs I've ever done, but also one of the most special because it was for an extraordinary film. India is often associated with Bollywood, but it's so much more than that. The Tamil film industry is gaining recognition in India, and I feel privileged to be a part of that. The emerging scene is incredible, and visceral, especially coming from a completely Western perspective. The experience was very different from anything I've done before, and we had to work hard. Fortunately, all my co-actors, including Vikram, Parvathy, and Malavika, were hard-working and supportive.”

He further says, “I believe the film will be extraordinary, and I hope the audience loves it because we put our blood and sweat into it. I don't see much difference between Western filmmaking and the Tamil industry. In Tamil cinema, you are part of something bigger than your performance, and the crew felt like a family, which was a new experience for me. The working methods were also different, and I got to do things, like stunts, that I might not have been allowed to do in the West. The physical and mental demands of the shoot were intense, but we were well taken care of and treated respectfully. There were times when we were asked to give everything, and we did. I think you will see that in the film.”

Daniel Caltagirone on his love for India

Since, Daniel shot for Thangalaan in India the actor gives his views on the culture and film industry. He opines, “I feel fortunate to have shot a movie in Rajasthan many years ago. It was an American production and it was also an Indian director. So I spent six months in India and instantly fell in love with the country. I returned because my first visit left me wanting more. To me, India is vibrant, energetic, visceral and deeply submerged in its rich history, and its people reflect that. In India, there are no in-betweens, you either love India or you don't understand it. I love working here, and everyone made me feel welcome. India is emerging in various ways and becoming a powerhouse in technology, politics, the military, and the film industry. It is on the verge of becoming the largest film industry in the world, if not already by the numbers.”

Daniel Caltagirone feels Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan is a film meant for the big-screens.

The actor further says, “The only thing missing is that, unlike Hollywood, which is more international, the Indian film industry is more India-centric. However, by casting me as a parallel lead, Pa Ranjith has changed the dynamic a bit. The theme of colonialism is still present, but my role and its significance hopefully means more Western actors will feature in Indian films. If that happens, Indian cinema will be unstoppable. My only fear is that you may make the same mistake we did and relinquish our cinema to streaming services. It might affect the quality of your films. One thing I love about India is that everyone enjoys going to the cinema and they are still packed. However, filmmakers must create films for the big screen, not for television. Television should be for shows. Thangalaan is a film meant for the big screen, and you'll understand what I mean when you see it.”

Daniel Caltagirone lauds SS Rajamouli and RRR

Daniel, when asked about his working experience with Vikram and his favourite Indian actor and movie, says, “I've been interacting with Vikram every day, and I still am. He has become a friend of mine, and I have a lot of love for him. He's an amazing guy and an amazing actor. I might be biased, but I have to say that my favorite Indian actor is Vikram, as well as Pasupathy in a different way, and of course Parvathy (Thiruvothu) and Malavika (Mohanan). I have watched Indian films, although I'm not an expert. I've seen RRR, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. I think SS Rajamouli is a very different director from Ranjith, but I still enjoy his movies immensely. Ranjith is more of a social commentator. The fact that RRR made a jump into the West says a lot about Indian films. Every time I watch an Indian film, it's always the same incredible energy; it's just infectious.”