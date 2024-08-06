Vikram recalls days of struggle, shares he had to under 23 surgeries: ‘Doctors said I would never walk again’

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Vikram's upcoming film Thangalaan, which sees him play the leader of a tribal community. The actor recently attended the audio launch of the film, where as per a Pinkvilla report, he talked about the strong sense of connection he felt with the character in the film and how it mirrored his personal experiences. (Also read: Thangalaan trailer: Vikram plays a fierce tribal leader; Malavika Mohanan is a sorceress. Watch) Vikram in a still from Thangalaan

What Vikram said

During the audio launch, Vikram went emotional as he opened up about his physical struggles and said, “In an accident, my leg was broken, and doctors said I would never walk again. I was in the hospital for 3 years and had to undergo 23 surgeries, but due to passion and self-confidence, I bounced back.” Vikram's response surprised the other cast members present at the event and left them in awe.

More details

Meanwhile, co-star Parvathy Thiruvothu also heaped praises on the actor and shared that it was her dream to work with him and she considers him to be the best co-star to have worked with in her career so far.

Thangalaan is based on real-life incidents and will explore how the people of KGF saved the mines from the Britishers. The film also explores how the residents came up with ways to avoid exploitation by the colonisers, with the film set pre-Independence in the 19th century.

It also stars Malavika Mohannan, Pasupathi, Muthukumar, Hari Krishnan, Preethi, Arjun Prabhakaran, and Hollywood actor Daniel Goldragon.

GV Prakash composed the music for the film produced by Studio Green. In addition to Tamil, Thangalaan will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Thangalaan was initially supposed to be released in January and later April this year, but release was postponed and now it will release on August 15.