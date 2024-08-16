 Thangalaan box office collection day 1: Vikram's action fantasy collects ₹ 12 cr in India - Hindustan Times
Thangalaan box office collection day 1: Vikram's action fantasy collects 12 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Aug 16, 2024 09:15 AM IST

Thangalaan box office collection day 1: Vikram's epic action saga received a decent opening at domestic box office despite mixed reviews.

Vikram's Thangalaan received a decent opening in India despite its clash with multiple releases. The Pa Ranjith directorial benefited from being an Independence Day release despite mixed reviews. Thangalaan has earned 12 crore net at the Indian box office, reported by Sacnilk. (Also read: Vikram on being told he doesn't have as many fans as Suriya or Ajith Kumar: ‘Come to the theatre, see for yourself’)

Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan starring Vikram earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 12 crore on its opening day.
Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan starring Vikram earned 12 crore on its opening day.

Thangalaan gets decent start

According to the portal, the Tamil version of the epic action adventure remains the major contributor as it garnered 11 crore net. The Telugu version collected 1.5 crore net as the film earned 12.6 crore net in India. Thangalaan has so far recorded an overall occupancy of 71.64% occupancy in the theatres for the Tamil version. 

Although the earnings of the Vikram starrer are lesser in comparison to his previous releases, especially Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, which earned 25 crore in its home state of Tamil Nadu alone on day 1, reported by Sacnilk. However, the period action-saga is expected to benefit from an extended weekend.

About Thangalaan

Apart from Vikram, Thangalaan also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Sampath Ram and others in pivotal characters. The movie is set in the backdrop of 1850 CE in Veppur village of North Arcot. 

The story is about a group of tribals headed by their chief, Thangalaan, employed by British officer Lord Clement to trace gold a barren area, now known as Kolar Gold Fields. During their quest, they confront the local sorceress, Aarathi, leading to a conflict between the tribal group and the mystical force.

The story of Thangalaan is co-written by Tamil Prabha and Ranjith, while the latter has also co-written the screenplay along with Azhagiya Periyavan. The movie is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja.

Thangalaan clashed with Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, John Abraham-Sharvari's Vedaa, Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein, and Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Double iSmart releasing on the same day.

Thangalaan box office collection day 1: Vikram's action fantasy collects 12 cr in India
