Vikram on being told he doesn't have as many fans as Suriya or Ajith Kumar: ‘Come to the theatre, see for yourself’

Vikram is currently on a promotional tour for his upcoming film Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. At one of the press meets, it was suggested that the actor does not enjoy the same kind of stardom as his contemporaries, Suriya or Ajith Kumar. Here’s how he responded. (Also Read: Daniel Caltagirone: ‘Pa Ranjith’s vision for Thangalaan is unique and groundbreaking') Vikram will soon be seen in Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan.

‘As far as I am concerned…’

At a press conference in Madhurai, a reporter asked Vikram, “You don’t seem to have as many fans as Ajith or Suriya.” The actor seemed unfazed despite this, telling the reporter he knew nothing about his fan base. He replied, “That’s because you know nothing about my fans. Just come to the theatre and see for yourself,” making the people present there laugh.

The questioning, however, continued with the reporter claiming that Vikram doesn’t enjoy the status of being one of the ‘top three leading heroes’ of Kollywood. “Being in the top hero list isn’t important. What matters is the audience. I know how to make films like Dhool and Saamy, I have given my best for Thangalaan. As far as I am concerned, everyone is my fan in some way,” replied Vikram.

The exchange led to another reporter passionately interjected, claiming that the other heroes mentioned have ‘haters’ while Vikram has none.

Vikram fans react

After the video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), fans bristled at the suggestion of Vikram not being a huge star. One fan commented, “Extremely distasteful and disrespectful question to a legend like Chiyaan. After going through such ridiculously tough hardships in Thangalaan shoot, all he gets is these disgusting questions thrown at him by the media persons? Seriously! I feel so bad for him.” Another wrote, “Chiyaan Thuglife!”

One fan pointed out, “There was a phase where only #Vikram movies were running in theaters and becoming hits while #Vijay and #Ajith had a rough patch!! #Suriya was still relatively new! Good actors are cursed in #TamilNadu but still proud of #Vikram for his hard work!!” One opined, “Quality of the actor matters more than the quantity of fan following.”

Upcoming work

Vikram will soon star in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, set in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The film sees him play a tribal leader who fights against the British Raj to protect his land. Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Daniel Caltagirone also play important roles in the film.