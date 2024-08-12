Kanguva trailer: Suriya, Bobby Deol's action-drama explores the mysteries of the past. Watch

Kanguva trailer: The trailer for Siva’s much-awaited action-drama Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles, was released on Monday. While the trailer gives an insight into what the film will be about, it also holds back from revealing much of the plot. (Also Read: Suriya sustains a minor injury while shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's film) Kanguva trailer: Suriya and Bobby Deol play fierce tribal warriors in the film.

Kanguva trailer

Suriya shared the trailer of Kanguva on X (formerly Twitter) wishing the director on his birthday and writing, “Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here’s our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!”

The 2-minute-37-seconds long trailer begins with an old woman saying, “Many mysteries lie scattered in this island we live in. But the most baffling of them all…” she peters off. The trailer then shows both Suriya and Bobby’s characters are leaders of their tribesmen and fierce warriors, hinting that they will face off at some point in the film. Kanguva means fire in Tamil and the trailer teases a tale that lives up to the title.

However, the trailer also holds back from showing another side of the story that was previously hinted at. One of the posters Suriya previously shared showed him in two avatars - as a tribal warrior and in a modern garb. The trailer or any of the promotional material released so far is yet to show a glimpse into that side of the story.

About Kanguva

Kanguva is produced by Studio Green’s Gnanavel Raja and UV Creations’ V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. It marks the Tamil debut of Disha and Bobby. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s music. Slated for release in theatres on October 10, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Natty Natarajan, KS Ravikumar and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. The film is expected to be dubbed into multiple languages and is mounted on a massive budget.