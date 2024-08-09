Suriya sustains a minor injury while shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's film: ‘He's perfectly fine’

Actor Suriya sustained a minor head injury while shooting for his upcoming film with director Karthik Subbaraj. Production for the Tamil film, tentatively titled Suriya 44, has been temporarily halted after the incident. (Also Read: Suriya's top 5 quotes about love, marriage, and wife Jyothika) Suriya was injured on Friday while shooting for a film with Karthik Subbaraj.

Suriya sustains injury

Once news of Suriya’s injury leaked on Friday, fans panicked for their favourite star. Some wondered if it was something serious, while others wondered why there wasn’t a statement made from the production house or Karthik yet. In the evening, producer Rajasekhar Pandian reassured fans of the actor’s well-being on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Dear #AnbaanaFans, It was a minor injury. Pls don’t worry, Suriya Anna is perfectly fine with all your love and prayers.”

Fans were happy to know it wasn’t anything series with one of them writing, “Thanks for the clarification Anna.” Another commented, “Take care my Dear Anna.” One worried fan wrote, “Thank god.” One even suggested that Karthik should use a body double while filming risky scenes, even if it’s unknown how the actor sustained the injury. Suriya was shooting for the second schedule of the action drama in Ooty when he got injured.

About Suriya 44

Suriya released the first-look poster of Suriya 44 on March 28. The poster features a car crash and an arrow pierced through a tree, with the tagline ‘Love Laughter War’. Sharing it, the actor wrote on X, “New beginnings. Need all your good wishes.” On his birthday, Karthik also released a short glimpse of his look from the film. Pooja Hegde also stars in the film.

Suriya will also soon be seen in Siva’s Kanguva, an ambitious fantasy actioner. The film, which was made on a massive budget, also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Marimuthu, Deepa Venkat, Ravi Raghavendra and KS Ravikumar.