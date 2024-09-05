 Vikram opens up about marriage, calls wife ‘angel of sorts’: She always sees things in the correct perspective unless… - Hindustan Times
Vikram opens up about marriage, calls wife ‘angel of sorts’: She always sees things in the correct perspective unless…

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 05, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Actor Chiyaan Vikram spoke about his first meeting with his wife Shailaja. He shared that he considers her the ‘source of support’.

Vikram is basking in the rave reviews for his performance in Thangalaan. The actor opened up about his interfaith marriage to wife, Shailaja, in a new interview with Ranveer Allahbadia. He shared how he feels ‘glad’ to have met her and how both of them have contrasting personalities. (Also read: Vikram ‘cried for 2 months’ after he goofed up the audition for Mani Ratnam's Bombay: ‘But I got my revenge’)

Vikram was last seen in Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan.
Vikram was last seen in Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan.

What Vikram said

During the interview, Vikram said, “She’s Malayali, and I’m Tamil… Today, you can have live-ins, but then, it was considered taboo to even talk to a girl, and somebody who’s not… I’m half Hindu half Christian, and she’s Malayali, there’s all of that happening. But I’m glad I met her, and I’m glad she’s there… After I got married, it’s always been my wife. She’s always been that source of support. She’s a psychologist, but she’s constantly helping people. She’s an angel of sorts... When I saw her for the first time, I just felt something. She told me later that bells rang for her, and something happened for her to know that I was the guy.”

He went on to share how their relationship has grown over the years. “She always sees things in the correct perspective, unless she’s having a problem with me, then nothing makes sense… She’s so different from me, we’re like chalk and cheese. If I want the air-con, she’ll says she doesn’t even want the fan; I like to dress flashy, and she’ll say, ‘What is wrong with you’… Her family had poets and scholars, and I’m just an actor. In the beginning, she was trying to change me, but I said, ‘Let’s get one thing straight, that’s my first love, you’re my second love, if that’s not going to work, this isn’t going to work’. At times she would hope my films don’t work, but now she’s obsessed about my films working,” he said.

More details

Vikram and Shailaja are parents to two children, Akshita and Dhruv. Vikram was last seen in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, which was released in theatres in August. He will soon star in SU Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.


