Kartik Vijay has been nominated at the awards four times before, and he agrees that fifth time is the charm for him. “No matter how many times you get nominated, you feel nervous each time. This time, everyone was saying I will win, so it added to the nervousness, but I am glad. It feels amazing as I met so many of my icons there and when they appreciate your work, it feels like a pat on the back,” he says.

Cinematographer Kartik Vijay, who has canned films like Manto (2018) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006), moved to Eastern cinema about eight years ago. On Sunday, he was bestowed with the award for Best Cinematography at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, for the Malaysian film Dead Tide (2025), and he is on cloud nine.

The artiste is the first Indian to receive this award and he admits it makes the win feel more special. “I actually didn’t realise at that point that I am the first Indian to win the award. It hit me after a while and made me feel so proud,” he says.

Taxi No. 9211 was Vijay’s first film and after Manto, he ventured into Eastern cinema. “I used to shoot commercials also then, and we used to go to Thailand and Malaysia for many shoots. There, I was introduced to a production house owned by a Malaysian-Indian. We became close friends and in 2018, he was producing one of the biggest Malaysian films at the time, The Garden of Evening Mists (2019), and he approached me for it. What matters to me is a good script, and I let the director’s vision drive my process. I liked the script and I did it. Then the cast and crew of that film suggested my name to other makers, and that’s how my career grew there,” he shares.

Vijay has shot the Taiwanese films The Soul (2021) and Yen and Ai-Lee (2024), and Malaysian film Abang Adik (2023) after his first Malaysian film. “It was like a domino effect,” he says, adding that he is impressed by the passion that the people in Eastern cinema have. His last Hindi film was Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024), so does he miss working in Bollywood? “I do miss it at times. But many people think I have moved out of India, and I keep telling them I haven’t. What I seek is a good story, and I go wherever it takes me,” he ends.