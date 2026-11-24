Do Hyun's agency, YH Entertainment, also confirmed the separation on November 24. Its statement said that the two had “recently broke up” and “decided to remain good colleagues who support each other”.

Ji Yeon's agency, Artist Company, confirmed the news through a statement, saying, “It is true that the two recently broke up, and they have decided to remain good colleagues who support each other’s futures.” The agency also requested privacy, adding, “As this concerns the actors’ private lives, we ask for your understanding as it is difficult to confirm specific details such as the reason or timing of the breakup,” and requested “continued interest and warm encouragement for Lim Ji Yeon’s activities going forward”.

South Korean actors Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have decided to part ways after three years together. The two, who met while shooting Netflix's popular revenge drama The Glory, have ended their relationship, their agencies confirmed on November 24. (Star News)

South Korean actors Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have decided to part ways after three years together. The two, who met while shooting Netflix 's popular revenge drama The Glory, have ended their relationship, their agencies confirmed on November 24. While neither side has shared details about what led to the split, both have said that the actors will continue to support each other as colleagues.

Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun fell in love on The Glory The actors first met on the sets of The Glory, the Netflix revenge series written by Kim Eun Sook. Lim played Park Yeon Jin, a school bully who grows up to become a television weather presenter, while Lee portrayed Joo Yeo Jeong, a plastic surgeon who helps Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) carry out her revenge. The series arrived in two parts, in December 2022 and March 2023, and went on to become a global hit. Lim's performance also earned her the Best Supporting Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

The two made their relationship public in April 2023. They continued dating even as Do Hyun began his mandatory military service with the Air Force, which he completed in May 2025. Their relationship attracted considerable attention from fans, who had followed the couple since their days as co-stars on the hit series.

Lim Ji Yeon's upcoming projects After The Glory, she continued to explore different roles rather than stick to one genre. She appeared in the mystery thriller Lies Hidden in My Garden in 2023 and later played the lead in the historical drama The Tale of Lady Ok, which ran from 2024 to 2025.

In May 2026, she returned with the fantasy romantic comedy My Royal Nemesis, opposite Heo Nam Jun. The SBS drama saw her play a struggling actor whose body gets taken over by the spirit of a ruthless woman from the Joseon era. The show also found an audience internationally, reaching the top spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Shows during its opening week.

Ji Yeon will next be seen in Alike, a revenge drama inspired by The Prince and the Pauper. She plays an ordinary job seeker who gets fired and ends up in prison in place of a chaebol heiress who looks exactly like her. Her character eventually joins hands with other people who have been wronged to take on those in power.