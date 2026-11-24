According to The Chosun Daily, the 36-year-old actor arrived at the police station in a black suit and bowed repeatedly before speaking to reporters. “I am sorry,” Kyung Pyo told reporters. “I received a lot of love and attention from everyone, but I am truly irresponsible for repaying it in this manner, and I have no words other than to apologize. I am really sorry.” He was questioned for approximately one and a half hours on November 23. During the investigation, he reportedly admitted to most of the allegations related to the drunk driving case.

Go Kyung Pyo, who is widely recognised for his role as Sung Sun Woo in the hit K-drama Reply 1988, has admitted to most of the charges related to a drunk driving accident that left a cleaning worker injured. (Star News)

South Korean actor Go Kyung Pyo , who is widely recognised for his role as Sung Sun Woo in the hit K-drama Reply 1988 , has admitted to most of the charges related to a drunk driving accident that left a cleaning worker injured. However, the actor is yet to reach a settlement with the victim. He appeared at the Mapo Police Station in Seoul on November 23, nine days after the incident, and apologised to the public for his actions.

What happened? The accident happened around 3:30 am on November 14 in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, when the actor's car collided with a cleaning truck. A man in his 60s who was inside the truck sustained minor injuries. According to reports, Kyung Pyo's blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.15%, well above the 0.08% limit at which South Korean authorities revoke a driving licence.

Police are examining whether the actor could also face charges of causing injury under the Special Act on the Handling of Traffic Accidents. They are reviewing the victim's condition and the details of the collision before deciding on the next course of action. Investigators have also discussed the possibility of conducting a MADYMO (Mathematical Dynamic Models) simulation, which helps reconstruct road accidents and determine the likelihood of physical injuries. However, an official from the Mapo Police Station said this may not be necessary as the worker did not visit a hospital and reportedly said he was not experiencing any pain.

No settlement with injured cleaning worker yet Kyung Pyo and the injured worker have not reached a settlement as of November 24. The victim reportedly did not seek hospital treatment following the accident. Police have also clarified the circumstances surrounding allegations of a possible hit-and-run. While the actor did move his car slightly after the collision, authorities stated that “all rescue measures were taken at the scene.” The actor reportedly apologised to the two cleaning company employees present and stayed at the location until the police arrived.

He has also said that he wants to meet the injured worker and apologise to him personally. After his questioning, the actor said, “I want to meet him in person to apologise, and I feel truly sorry again for the fact that he was worried about me.”