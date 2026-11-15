Reply 1988 actor Go Kyung Pyo apologises after drunk-driving accident in Seoul, announces break from work amid police investigation

He also addressed what happened after the collision, explaining that he drove a little further before finding a place to stop. He said he got out, checked the damage and apologised to the two sanitation workers at the scene. Clarifying a detail from a video that surfaced after the accident, Kyung Pyo added, “In the video, the item I am seen putting into my coat pocket was the car key I had been holding in my hand.”

Following the incident, Kyung Pyo took to Instagram to apologise and accept responsibility. He admitted that driving after drinking was entirely his fault and acknowledged that his actions could have put other people's lives at risk. “Getting behind the wheel after drinking is entirely my fault. I broke my own words, having previously told people not to drink and drive. Someone could have been seriously injured because of my actions. It was an irresponsible act,” he wrote.

According to The Chosun Daily, the accident happened around 3:30 am on Saturday in Donggyo-dong, Mapo district, Seoul. Kyung Pyo was driving his personal car when it collided with a street-cleaning truck. A breathalyser test conducted by the police reportedly recorded his blood alcohol concentration at 0.150%. Under South Korean law, a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher can lead to the revocation of a driving licence. The actor was reportedly alone in the car at the time of the collision.

South Korean actor Go Kyung Pyo , who won hearts as Sung Sun Woo in the much-loved K-drama Reply 1988, has apologised after driving under the influence and crashing his car into a street-cleaning truck in Seoul. The accident took place in the early hours of November 14 and has already affected his television commitments. Two variety shows featuring the actor have decided to reduce his screen time, while Kyung Pyo has announced that he will put his scheduled activities on hold.

In his Instagram statement, the actor also spoke about how much his recent television work had meant to him. He recalled a difficult phase in his career when variety shows helped him regain confidence and connect with people. He said hearing from viewers who found comfort in watching him made the experience particularly meaningful. “Lately, every single day I went to work was truly joyful, and I was so grateful,” he wrote.

However, he acknowledged that the incident had put the teams behind his ongoing and upcoming shows in a difficult position. He apologised to the production crews, colleagues and staff who would now have to re-edit footage and make last-minute changes to their schedules.

Kyung Pyo also expressed regret towards fans who had supported him over the years, admitting that he was deeply disappointed in himself. He promised to cooperate with the police investigation and take responsibility for the damage caused by the accident. “I will earnestly cooperate with the police investigation. I will take all necessary measures to repair the damages caused by the accident and will take full responsibility for whatever consequences follow. I will halt all scheduled activities,” he said.

He ended his statement by saying he would not forget the shame he felt over the incident and would be more mindful of his actions going forward.

Go Kyung Pyo's agency issues an apology Kyung Pyo's agency, CL&Company, also issued a statement apologising for the incident and acknowledging the seriousness of his actions. "We sincerely apologise to those affected by Go Kyung Pyo's drunk-driving accident," the agency said.

It confirmed that the actor had completed the police investigation and returned home. “He has completed the police investigation and returned home. He acknowledges his mistake and deeply regrets it. He will humbly accept any penalties and fulfil his responsibilities, including compensating for the damages.” The agency added that it would strengthen its management of the actor to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.