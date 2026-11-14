Reply 1988 actor Go Kyung Pyo involved in drunk-driving accident; agency apologises as two variety shows cut down his screen time
The 36-year-old Reply 1988 actor reportedly crashed his car into a street-cleaning truck in the early hours of Saturday, November 14.
South Korean actor Go Kyung Pyo, best known for playing Sung Sun Woo in the much-loved K-drama Reply 1988, is facing trouble after allegedly driving under the influence and getting into an accident in Seoul. The 36-year-old reportedly crashed his car into a street-cleaning truck in the early hours of Saturday, November 14. The incident has already affected his television commitments, with two variety shows deciding to reduce his screen time.
What happened with Go Kyung Pyo?
According to The Chosun Daily, the accident took place at around 3:30 AM in Donggyo-dong, Mapo district. The actor was driving his personal car when it crashed into a street-cleaning truck. A breathalyser test conducted by the police at the scene reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.150%. In South Korea, a reading of 0.08% or higher can result in the revocation of a driving licence. The actor was alone in the car at the time of the collision.
Go Kyung Pyo's agency apologises after the incident
His agency, CL&Company, has apologised following the incident and acknowledged the seriousness of his actions. "We sincerely apologise to those affected by Go Kyung Pyo's drunk-driving accident," the agency said in a statement. It added, “He has completed the police investigation and returned home. He acknowledges his mistake and deeply regrets it. He will humbly accept any penalties and fulfil his responsibilities, including compensating for the damages.” The agency also said it would tighten its management of the actor to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.
His variety shows in limbo and to reduce his screen time
The impact of the incident was felt almost immediately, with both variety shows featuring Ko Kyung-pyo as a regular cast member deciding to cut down his appearances. The actor is currently part of tvN's Sixth Sense: B Side and MBC's Hangout with Yoo. A representative of Sixth Sense: B Side confirmed that his screen time would be reduced in the November 15 episode and the upcoming finale, saying the team wanted to “minimise Go Kyung Pyo's screen time to avoid viewer discomfort”.
MBC has also stepped in to limit his presence in the '95 MBC Seoul Music Festival special on Hangout with Yoo. The episode reportedly underwent last-minute edits ahead of its broadcast, with the channel moving quickly to address the controversy.
Go Kyung Pyo's upcoming projects under scrutiny
The controversy has also cast a shadow over Kyung Pyo's upcoming projects. The actor is set to appear in The Village Barber 2, which premieres on November 29, and Great Escape: Urban Legends, scheduled to release on December 2. While neither production has announced any changes to its involvement, it remains to be seen whether it will take a similar approach following the decisions made by the two variety shows. He also has an upcoming fan meeting, which is also now under scrutiny.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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