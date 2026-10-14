Kiran Rao reveals she wants to remake K-drama Reply 1988 for Indian audiences. Here what the heartwarming series is all about

During her appearance on the podcast, Kiran spoke about her love for Korean dramas and named Reply 1988 as a K -drama she would like to adapt. Set in Seoul in 1988, the series follows five families living in the same neighbourhood. It tells the story of childhood friendships, first love and growing up, while giving just as much attention to the parents and the lives they lead. “Best K-drama is a show called Reply 1988. It’s a fantastic show. It’s actually set in 1988. In fact, that’s something I would love to remake," she said.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has expressed her interest in remaking the popular South Korean drama Reply 1988 for Indian audiences. Speaking on The Popcorn Hour, she praised the show's storytelling, particularly its portrayal of parents and the close-knit neighbourhood where the story unfolds.

Why the parents are the heart of Reply 1988 For Kiran, the real magic of Reply 1988 lies in its older characters. The mothers and fathers are not simply there to guide their children or move the story forward. They have their own worries, relationships and disappointments, making them just as relatable as the younger characters. “The genuine jewel of this show is the older women, the mothers, and the fathers. They are just so good. It’s set in a para, as they call it, a neighbourhood in Seoul in 1988. In fact, in Kolkata also you call it para only," she added.

So what is Reply 1988 about? Released in 2015, Reply 1988 is a South Korean slice-of-life drama directed by Shin Won Ho and written by Lee Woo Jung. The 20-episode series is set in Seoul's Ssangmun-dong neighbourhood, beginning in 1988, around the time of the Seoul Olympics.

The story revolves around five families living along the same alley and their children, Sung Deok Sun (Lee Hye Ri), Sung Bo Ra (Ryu Hye Young), Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), Sung Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi). As childhood friends, they grow up together, dealing with school, family expectations, first love and the uncertainties that come with getting older. The story moves between 1988 and 1995, with scenes from the characters' adult lives adding another layer to the narrative. Viewers are also left guessing about who Deok Sun eventually marries.

But the show is about much more than teenage romance. The parents have their own friendships, marital troubles, financial concerns and dreams that life has put on hold. Their stories often bring as much humour and heartbreak as those of their children.

The neighbourhood is just as important. Food is shared, doors are left open and people step in when someone needs help. The families become part of one another's lives in ways that go beyond simply living next door. It is this sense of belonging that gives Reply 1988 much of its warmth and makes its world feel familiar, even to viewers who have never visited South Korea.