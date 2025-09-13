Reply 1988 actor Hyeri suffered pelvic injury ahead of fan meeting tour; visited 4 hospitals then went to event

Months after her 2025 Hyeri Fanmeeting Tour, singer-actor Hyeri has now revealed how she had pain in her pelvic area just a day before the event. She had to be hospitalised after experiencing the pain a day before her first fan meeting in June. She shared a video on Friday on her YouTube channel and shared what had happened. Hyeri's fans meeting took place in June this year.

Hyeri talks about her injury, hospitalisation ahead of event

The video was titled “finished the fan meeting tour with Kuala Lumpur as the last stop”. In the video, several pain relief patches were seen in Hyeri's house. Holding them, she said, “While preparing for the fan meeting, I got injured. My pelvis and lower back, especially the left side, still feel uncomfortable. It's not unbearably painful. It didn't disrupt my life so much. But when I wear heels or try stretching, the pain kicks in right there. My fan meeting was on June 7, and we were doing rehearsals on June 6.”

Hyeri visited four hospitals

Talking about the time when she felt the pain of the injury, she recalled, "There is a move where I shifted my hips to the side. But as I shifted sideways, it suddenly felt like something snapped out of place. So I went, 'Oh, wait a second' and stopped rehearsal. But everyone thought I was joking...It felt like my pelvis twisted and took a break. When I tried to get up, I couldn't put my weight on my foot ."

At that time, Hyeri visited the hospital, but the staff told her “nothing unusual”. She added that she was prescribed strong painkillers. As the pain continued, she went to another hospital for an MRI, but nothing unusual was found here either. Hyeri said, "I went to four hospitals, but I was the only one in pain."

Hyeri went to fan meeting from hospital

After some time, she was able to walk and went to the fan meeting venue. Hyeri said, "I ended up spending the night at the hospital, and once I could walk, I went straight to work at the fan meeting venue." The video ended with Hyeri saying, "Thanks to the fans, I was able to safely complete the fan meeting tour. I'm imperfect, but always thankful."

Hyeri's tour started in Seoul in June. She then visited Osaka, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Manila, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur.