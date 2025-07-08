Inside BTS' Taehyung, Park Bo-gum and Suzy's Paris chapter: Goofy selfies, cozy dinners and a trip to Eiffel Tower
Park Bo-gum shared a cute video of Kim Taehyung waving at him from afar as he stood near a window of a building. The duo posed for cute selfies in Paris.
BTS member Kim Taehyung, actor Park Bo-gum and singer Suzy travelled to Paris recently to be a part of the Celine's Spring 2026 fashion show. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Taehyung, Park Bo-gum, and Suzy shared a bunch of pictures and videos giving a glimpse of their fun time in the city.
Suzy shares string of pics with Taehyung, Park Bo-gum
In a photo, shared by Suzy, she posed with Taehyung and Bo-gum near a window. She also posed for a selfie with Bo-gum. They also gave different poses for the camera. In another picture, Taehyung, Bo-gum and Suzy smiled as they sat for their meal.
She was also seen giggling as she posed with Bo-gum. In their picture together, she made a face while making the same pose as Taehyung. They also made goofy poses during a brief photo session at the diner’s table. The trio was joined by their friends for candid pictures.
Bo-gum and Taehyung are inseparable during Paris trip
Bo-gum shared a cute video of Taehyung waving at him from afar as he stood near a window of a building. The duo posed for cute selfies at the event. He also posted goofy photos with Suzy and their team. In a photo, Taehyung kept his arm on his shoulder as they posed for the camera. Bo-gum shared a bunch of photos as he visited the Eiffel Tower.
Taehyung too shared several photos with Bo-gum and Suzy from the event. He also made cute poses before getting his makeup done, wearing a vest and denims. He also posed in front of the Eiffel Tower. Taehyung shared a photo in which he sat and chatted with Anna Wintour.
Recently, Taehyung on Weverse held a live session and shared that he has been on a diet for the last few days for the event. "It's been so long since I came to the Celine show, it's been so long since I saw ARMYs up close, so showing up looking grubby wouldn't be a bit...you know? I checked my weight today, and it was 66 kg. I was like 67.8? 68 kgs? A few days ago, I worked hard for 4 days and lost 2 kg," he had said.
