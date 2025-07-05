Taehyung parties with Park Bo-gum in Paris; then decides to chat with BTS fans, shares how military changed him

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, and actor Park Bo-gum partied together in Paris ahead of Celine's Spring 2026 fashion show. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. Kim Taehyung and Park Bo-gum are currently in Paris.

Kim Taehyung parties with Park Bo-gum in Paris

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Taehyung and Park Bo-gum were seen exiting the same vehicle outside the L'Arc club. Taehyung was dressed in a white vest and denim. As he stepped out of the car, he added a jacket to his outfit. Bo-gum opted for a T-shirt, shorts and a shirt. Both of them waved and smiled at the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

Taehyung has fun at Paris club

A video showed Taehyung with a party popper as the crowd cheered for him inside the club. Several people were also seen celebrating with firecrackers and welcome boards. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Taehyung shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his night out. In a photo, he held a champagne bottle. Taehyung also gave a glimpse of his meal.

Fans hail Taehyung and Bo-gum's friendship

After partying together, Taehyung and Bo-gum walked out of the club together. Taehyung had his arm around the actor. As Bo-gum spoke to his staff, Taehyung asked him to go with him. Reacting to the pictures and videos, a fan tweeted, "It's so good to see Taehyung and Bogum together again." "The way both of them are looking so fine," wrote a fan.

Taehyung chats with fans after party

After returning to his hotel, Taehyung held a brief live session for his fans on Weverse. When a fan asked about Paris, he replied, "Totally love." He also talked about the change in his sleep pattern. Taehyung said, "Actually I used to be able to sleep deeply, but now even a little bit of noise will make me wide awake, maybe because of military service." Before signing off, he said, "I'm going to wake up now. I'll wake up. After a close my eyes for a bit."

About Taehyung, BTS

Taehyung recently reunited with his fellow BTS members--Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook after being discharged from the military service. BTS held a live session on Weverse recently and confirmed their comeback in spring 2026 with new music and a world tour.

"Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," added the group. BTS will begin recording new music in the US and start planning for a massive world tour. BTS' last album as a group was 2022's Proof.