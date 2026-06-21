My Royal Nemesis ending explained: How Lim Ji Yeon's Shin Seo Ri and Heo Nam Jun's Cha Se Gye broke the time loop curse?

The 14-episode SBS and Netflix fantasy rom-com Korean drama My Royal Nemesis, starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun in the lead roles, wrapped up on a surprisingly hopeful note, steering clear of the usual tragic ending seen in many high-stakes K-dramas. Directed by Han Tae Seop and written by Kang Hyun Joo, the series seamlessly blended the tension of a historical sageuk with the chaos of modern corporate life and a touch of fantasy romance. The show quickly won over drama fans and even managed to break the usual “rom-com slump” that often hits midway through such series. [Spoilers ahead] My Royal Nemesis poster starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun, (SBS/Netflix)

What was the rom-com about? In the Joseon era, Kang Dan Shim (Lim Ji Yeon) is a feared, masterfully manipulative royal concubine whose reign of court intrigue ends with a cup of poison. But death isn't the end. Instead, her final breath triggers a cosmic eclipse, tangling her spirit across centuries.

Cut to 2026 Seoul. Shin Seo Ri (also Lim Ji Yeon) is a struggling, exhausted actress who ironcially collapses on set while filming a poisoning scene. When she wakes up, she isn't just Seo Ri anymore. She’s suddenly flooded with the memories, razor-sharp instincts, and fierce attitude of a 300-year-old royal villainess.

As she tries to navigate modern life with a Joseon queen bee living in her head, she collides with Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a brilliant but notoriously cold chaebol heir dubbed the ‘monster of capitalism’. Their relationship is pure friction from day one, a chaotic clash of egos that slowly gives way to an intense, undeniable attraction. But as their lives intertwine, they realize they are trapped in a centuries-old cycle of love and betrayal, and history is already trying to repeat itself.

The big twist: who is really who? The drama’s biggest mic-drop completely flips everything we thought we knew about the soul swap. Toward the final stretch, we learn that Shin Seo Ri isn't just a modern woman whose body was hijacked by a ghost from the past. Their connection runs much deeper.

As it turns out, when Seo Ri was just a child, she nearly drowned during a tragic family suicide attempt. In that exact moment of trauma, her soul was thrown 300 years back in time, waking up in the Joseon era as Kang Dan Shim.

So, when Dan Shim is later executed by poison, she did not die. Rather, it was a homecoming for her. Her soul simply snapped back to the present day into her original, modern body. Because of the sheer trauma of it all, she woke up with shattered memories and total identity confusion, believing she was only the Joseon concubine. This twist completely changes the show, and probably became one of the best in the ‘time travel/soul swapping’ K-dramas.