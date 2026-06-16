At HYBE India's first Delhi Korean pop-up, the queues were long but the dreams were bigger; take a look

The air inside the HYBE India Pop-Up Park at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Delhi on June 13 and 14 was buzzing with excitement. Outside, amateur dance crews rehearsed routines and filmed last-minute reels before heading in. Inside, hundreds of young fans filled the venue with chatter and the occasional squeals of excitement. Fans cheering for performers at the event Fans moved between the photo booth and message wall while long queues formed for ramen, freebies and exclusive merchandise. But beyond the attractions, the auditions were the main draw. The pop-up coincided with HYBE India’s in-person auditions in Delhi, part of its search for the next global girl group from India and the diaspora. Among the hopefuls was Krisha. “This is the first time I’ll be auditioning,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be a K-pop star.” She was not alone. Throughout the weekend, aspiring performers queued up for a chance to be seen by talent scouts.

Krisha, sitting with other attendees

There were a lot of performances like Bharg, Pho and Akshath, but the highlight was definitely a live performance by Reble of Dhurandhar fame, which added to the festival atmosphere. Before taking the stage, she spoke directly to the young crowd, many of whom were preparing for auditions of their own. “I wrote this song when I was 16, which is the same age as many of you. When I was figuring out my life and career, what worked was staying true to my passion: music,” she said, before launching into her performance.

Reble performance at the event