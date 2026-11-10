Kerala CM, Prithviraj Sukumaran honour cinematographer Shaji Kumar's rich legacy after his death; Mohanlal recalls years of memories
Cinematographer Shaji Kumar, the man behind exceptional frames in films such as Thudarum and Odiyan, died on Tuesday at the age of 57.
Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar died on Tuesday at the age of 57. The film industry was left in shock, given how the technician was shooting before he experienced discomfort and was taken to a hospital. Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Vysakh and several others paid tribute to his rich body of work. Mohanlal, who has worked with the veteran for years now, recalled their time together.
Kerala CM, Prithviraj Sukumaran honour Shaji Kumar’s legacy
CM Satheesan paid tribute to Shaji in an X (formerly Twitter) post, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum' 'Pulimurugan' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues. #VDSatheesan.”
Actor and union minister Suresh Gopi wrote on Facebook that he was still unable to come to terms with the reality that Shaji was no more. Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute on Instagram Stories, writing, “Rest in peace Shaji Cheta! You will always be a big big part of my journey in cinema. Thank you for the visuals, the memories and the lessons!”
Mohanlal, Vysakh recall years of memories
Mohanlal wrote an emotional Facebook post for Shaji, which read, “Our dear Shaji Kumar has bid us farewell. This is a deeply saddening loss. It is truly painful that Shaji—who left his own distinct mark on the art of cinematography—has passed away so prematurely. He was by my side through many projects—Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan, and others—right up to our final collaboration, the film Athimanoharam.” He added, “Shaji was a unique talent, gifted with an extraordinary ability to capture emotional nuances with great depth. We always shared a bond of love and friendship. With a heavy heart, I pay my tributes.”
Khalifa director Vysakh, who has also worked with Shaji in the past wrote that he never imagined saying goodbye to Shaji so soon. He wrote on Instagram, “Shajichetta…I still can’t believe I’m having to write these words about you. Honestly, no words feel enough to express the pain of losing someone like you. Chetta, I wouldn’t be the filmmaker I am today if it weren’t for you. You were never just someone I worked with. You were so much more than that. You were my brother, my biggest strength, my constant support and I will forever be grateful for everything you did for me, Chetta.” Vysakh further wrote, “I honestly don’t know how to imagine my journey in cinema without you by my side. A part of me will always be missing you.”
Shaji Kumar’s death
PTI reported that Shaji died at the age of 57. He was in Alappuzha for the shooting of the upcoming film, HENOK: The Man in the Mist, starring Dileep when he experienced physical discomfort in his hotel room on Saturday night. He informed the film's director, Ullas Krishna, about his discomfort and was initially taken to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Kochi. Though his condition improved after admission and he was able to speak normally, his health deteriorated again on Sunday night, sources told the agency. He is survived by his wife, Smitha, and sons Aryan and Sooryan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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