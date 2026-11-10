Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar dies at 57, was shooting for Dileep's next film

His unexpected death has left members of the Malayalam film industry shocked and saddened. The FEFKA Directors' Union condoled his death, paying tribute to the cinematographer for his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Though his condition improved after admission and he was able to speak normally, his health deteriorated again on Sunday night, sources said.

Shaji Kumar was in Alappuzha for the shooting of an upcoming film starring Dileep when he experienced physical discomfort at his hotel room on Saturday night. He informed the film's director, Ullas Krishna, about his discomfort and was initially taken to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital here.

Renowned Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar, whose works include the blockbuster Mohanlal-starrers Pulimurugan, Naran and Thudarum, died at the age of 57, film industry sources said on Tuesday.

About Shaji Kumar A disciple of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan, Kumar began his career working on several films before establishing himself as an independent cinematographer.

Over the years, he became one of the familiar names behind the visuals of several successful Malayalam films. Starting his career in the era of film cameras, he was known for his skill in lighting, colour composition and framing.He successfully adapted to digital filmmaking, keeping pace with changing technology and new styles of visual storytelling.

He worked with several leading directors, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, V M Vinu, M Padmakumar and Vaishakh.He also collaborated with younger filmmakers, including Tharun Moorthy. His recent cinematography assignments included Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban.

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Kumar had been living in Perumbavoor for several years. He is survived by his wife, Smitha, and sons Aryan and Sooryan.

His filmography includes Naran, Pulimurugan, Ramaleela, Odiyan, Madhura Raja, Ittymaani: Made in China, Night Drive, Pathonpatham Noottandu, Bandra, Once Upon a Time in Kochi and Thudarum.