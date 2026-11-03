Mohanlal tries to cheer up Neha Fathima on Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 after her face-off with parents over romance with co-contestant Tashi Raj

A recent episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 was widely discussed after a promo showed contestant Neha Fathima’s parents getting emotional on the show and chiding her. They were disappointed that she had fallen in love with co-contestant Tashi Raj, whose real name is Santhosh. After her parents wanted her to leave the show and she refused, Mohanlal tried to cheer her up. Mohanlal refused to leave the stage till Neha Fathima gave him a smile on Bigg Boss Malayalam 8.

Neha Fathima’s parents chide her for falling in love with Tashi Raj While BB usually has scheduled family time, an exception was made for Neha’s emotional parents in a recent episode. Standing near Mohanlal on stage and talking to their daughter who was on the show, the parents appealed to her to return home.

“Neha, do you remember us? We don’t think you do,” said her father. Her mother almost broke down crying and said, “All of them are playing the game, but you are holding on to emotions. You are being used. You are playing that game we asked you not to play. You are holding on to a hope, no? I am feeling 100% more of its hurt.”

As Neha appeared visibly disturbed by their comments, Mohanlal stated that her parents were there with a specific request to take her home. “I am also the father of a daughter. They are here, adamant that they want to take Neha back home,” he said. The contestant also couldn’t hold back tears, but eventually decided to stay back on the show.