The Gen-Z led anti-corruption protest of September 8-9, 2025, significantly changed the political landscape of Nepal and drew world attention to the Himalayan nation. The protests were primarily led by the young Gen Z students who took to the streets to protest against the social media ban imposed by the then government, which, in turn, resorted to brutality. On the first day, 19 protestors were shot dead, which led to massive arson, looting and torching of government buildings and houses of prominent politicians and businessmen the next day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, at Hyderabad House (ANI) more

The country descended in to unprecedented political chaos leading to formation of an interim government under a former Chief Justice on September 12. The general election held on March 5, 2026, saw the traditional political parties lose their strongholds giving way to the relatively new Rastriya Swatantra Party’s (RSP) landslide victory under the leadership of Balendra Shah. He was sworn in as the new head of the government on March 27.

As a close neighbour, India has played a vital role in all political transformations in Nepal since the 1950s and maintained close ties with all the mainstream political parties and senior leaders. That some group of youngsters could totally dismantle the establishment and bring about a complete transformation must have come as a surprise. The changes immediately brought about a realisation that the younger generation must be engaged in dialogue to enhance their participation in policy formulation, which will ultimately benefit overall bilateral relation.

As the young government was just settling in, Nepal was stuck by the devastating Rasuwa/Bhotekoshi floods in August. More than 1,400 lives were lost with more than 5,000 people said to be still missing. The country was plunged in to massive turmoil. More than 400 MW of hydro projects were damaged with massive loss to livestock and settlements. The reconstruction cost is estimated to be $5 billion.

In this background, Prime Minister (PM) Shah embarked upon a two-day visit to India starting November 22, some seven months after taking charge. He led a 34-member delegation and additionally a 52-member business delegation accompanied him. Although initially said to be a three-day visit, he was in Delhi for about 25 hours during which a comprehensive vision document was announced covering 10 areas of bilateral engagement from trade and transit to energy cooperation and improving connectivity between the two neighbours.

Shah and PM Modi held extensive bilateral dialogue. Nepal received the largest financial package of development assistance of ₹15,000 crores comprising a grant assistance of ₹3,500 crores for post-disaster reconstruction and new infrastructure projects; and a Line of Credit of ₹11,500 crores for energy sector projects.

Major outcome also came in the way of establishing a branch of IIT Kanpur in Nepal. Modi also announced a new connectivity avenue for Nepal through Deendayal port (Kandla, Gujarat) and access to Paradip port (Odisha). For the first time, it has been laid that for a comprehensive economic and development partnership the two countries will work “to open new transit connectivity and air routes to enable improved access and strengthen connectivity.”

Mostly all major controversial issues like the border issue pertaining to Lipulekh, Kalpani, Limpiyadhura or the intake of Gorkhas in Agnipath scheme did not figure in the talks. India’s foreign secretary told reporters Monday that the EPG (Eminent Persons’ Group) report is now irrelevant. He said, “The EPG is in the past,” adding, “It is a forward-looking approach now.”

The 35-year-old PM represents a new Nepal, an assertive generation with high expectations. In the general election of March 2026, his party secured a landslide victory with 182 out of 275 seats in the Lower House. A centrist party formed only in 2022, it was the fourth largest party in Nepal after the 2022 general election in which it secured only 20 seats. Shah, a former rapper who was also the mayor of Kathmandu valley, emerged as the new reformist face. He was also the first choice of the Gen Z groups to lead the interim government. Perceived as having clean image with no political baggage, he received a resounding mandate.

The core of the new government emerging from the spirit of the Gen Z protest, Shah embarked upon anti-corruption drive by arresting top leaders and businessmen accused of illegally amassing properties. Priority has been given to improving governance through efficient service delivery, replacing political appointments of the past to the civil bodies by competitive system and delivering strict civil compliance. Although some actions of the government have come under criticism, the public opinion seems supportive of Shah’s administration in general.

However, the internal dynamics in the ruling RSP between the party president Rabi Lamichhane and Shah is a crucial factor in Nepali polity at present. Lamichhane, who shrewdly brought Shah in to the party in a pre-poll alliance, is, however, not entirely a new face. He has served two terms as deputy PM in the previous government. He is also facing allegations of embezzlement involving multiple savings and credit cooperatives across the country. Much of the current politics in Nepal is directly dependent on the large-scale understanding between these two leaders. The right balance between the two seems necessary to drive the party and country ahead.

Shah’s visit to India presented an opportunity to reset the Indo-Nepal ties, which has undergone ups and downs in the recent past, and that has been reflected through the vision document for the coming years. While meetings of most bilateral mechanisms have moved on smoothly and some important agendas picked by both sides, mainly on connectivity and power trade, the government-to-government relation had not been very forthcoming, especially since 2015 when an unofficial blockade was imposed from India during the Madhesh movement. The hardship imposed on the ordinary people, which came immediately after the devastating earthquake the same year, left a lasting impression on the public mind, especially the youth. His visit has now given the much need push to take the relationship forward.

The US and China have both been engaging Nepali youth through their youth engagement and training programmes operated from their respective embassies in Kathmandu. The Chinese embassy recently launched a new programme called the Youth Pioneer targeting young professionals, activists and entrepreneurs aged 22-34, who will get opportunity for leadership training and educational trips to China.

India has been for far too long concentrating on only the older generation of political leaders in Nepal. It is only after the Gen Z protest last year that some young people were engaged at the Track 2 level in New Delhi. There is, however, a sense of urgency now in India to engage the Nepali youth to understand their aspiration. India has welcomed the change in Nepali politics. Shah’s visit reflects India’s desire to engage with Nepali youth, understand their aspiration and work on mutually beneficial areas.

Modi had earlier spoken to both Shah and Lamichhane after their party secured victory in the general election. Lamichane was given a warm welcome in Delhi in June when he met top leaders in India to discuss bilateral and party-to-party relations. Nepal’s foreign minister and finance minister have made multiple trips to Delhi since the formation of the new government and have been engaging with the top leadership here.

There were early indications that Shah’s government wants to advance transformative cooperation in clean energy, trade and technology and will pursue issues of national interest with vigor. Shah has laid emphasis on maintaining friendly relations with all based on “trust, mutual respect and shared prosperity” and that Nepal would pursue peaceful coexistence. The RSP has stated in its documents that the new government would focus on economic diplomacy and shape Nepal as a vibrant bridge between India and China rather than being a mere buffer.

Modi has rightly emphasised the shared vision. But it is imperative that the vast areas of cooperation see the light of the day. Implementation will be the key now. India can certainly play a role to empower the young generation in Nepal through innovative knowledge sharing, exchange programs, field visits to India’s eminent science and technology institutions, assist in enhancing skill development, among others. Art and culture is another area where a large number of youth participation could be encouraged given the two countries’ historic and traditional ties. It is in out-of-box thinking that a new partnership model can be generated to better Indo-Nepal ties.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Akanshya Shah, Nepali journalist, researcher and central coordinator, Himchuli Foundation for Art and Culture, New Delhi.