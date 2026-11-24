Mangaluru , A woman in Mangaluru was allegedly cheated of ₹8.50 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised to send her expensive gifts, such as foreign currency and gold jewellery, from the United Kingdom, police said on Tuesday. Mangaluru woman loses ₹8.50 lakh to fraudsters who promised gifts from UK more

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Police Station, they said.

According to her complaint, the woman joined the StarMaker app in 2021. About two months ago, she got in touch through the app with a man who identified himself as Chris Paml and claimed to be living in the UK. He later obtained her mobile number and continued the conversation on WhatsApp.

When she mentioned her child's birthday, he promised to send expensive gifts, including dollars and gold ornaments, she alleged.

He shared photographs of the purported gifts and claimed to have dispatched a parcel through a delivery service.

On November 9, she received a call from another number. The caller introduced himself as an employee of the delivery service in Mumbai and told her that a parcel from the UK had arrived in her name, a senior police officer said.

He allegedly asked her to pay various charges, including service fees, income tax payable to the Government of India and an anti-terrorist clearance certificate fee, to release the parcel, the officer said.

Believing the claims, the woman transferred about ₹8.50 lakh in instalments to bank accounts provided by the callers between November 13 and 20, police said.

The parcel was never delivered, and the callers stopped responding. Realising she had been cheated, she approached the CEN police and lodged a complaint. Police have begun an investigation.

Police advised victims of cyber fraud to immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or lodge a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.