“Maggots found in food at the 080 International Lounge, T2 Bengaluru Airport, right before my daughter’s flight to Germany. She ate some before realizing it was spoilt. Unacceptable hygiene,” Tiwari wrote on X, urging authorities to carry out an urgent inspection.

Tiwari said that his daughter ate some food at the lounge before boarding her flight to Germany, and found “maggots” in her meal. He also shared pictures of small worm-like objects found in the food.

On November 24, Bengaluru man Rajiv Tiwari took to X to complain about the food served at 080 International Lounge, located at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has dismissed a customer’s complaint about finding “maggots” in dal served at the 080 International Lounge. The official X account of Bengaluru airport clarified that sprouted lentils were mistaken for maggots by a passenger.

Bengaluru airport responds The official X page of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru denied the customer’s claims, saying that sprouted lentils resembling maggots led to the confusion. According to the airport, what the passenger mistook for a maggot may actually have been a cooked germinated lentil.

“Hello Rajiv, the relevant teams have investigated and found that the dish was prepared using sprouted dal, and the cooked germinated lentil may have been mistaken for a foreign object,” the airport said in response.

“The well-being of passengers is our priority, and we continuously conduct strict audits to ensure the highest food safety standards are maintained,” it added.

(Also read: IRCTC penalises caterer after passenger finds metal piece in dal on Guwahati train)

BIAL denies maggots complaint HT.com reached out to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) for a statement, and a BIAL spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the concern raised regarding a meal served at BLR Airport's 080 International Lounge.

“Following an internal review and kitchen inspection, it was found that the dish had been prepared using sprouted dal, and the appearance of the cooked germinated lentil may have been mistaken for a foreign object.

The well-being of our passengers remains our highest priority. We uphold stringent quality and hygiene standards through regular audits and checks, and will continue to ensure that established food safety and hygiene protocols are consistently maintained.”

BIAL is the public-private partnership firm that owns and operates Kempegowda International Airport.