Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his delegation visited the Maishima Incineration Plant in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday to study waste-to-energy technology and explore sustainable urban waste management solutions, officials said. Karnataka CM tours Japan’s Maishima incineration plant, explores waste-to-energy models more

Located on Maishima Island, the facility has been operational since 2001 and processes up to 900 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily through two incinerators, they said.

With an installed power generation capacity of 32 MW, the plant converts municipal waste into electricity, meeting its own energy requirements and supplying surplus power to the grid, according to a statement from the CMO.

The facility uses advanced combustion control mechanisms, continuous emissions monitoring and pollution control systems to ensure efficient waste processing while minimising environmental impact, the statement said.

Apart from its technological capabilities, the plant is also notable for its distinctive architecture, officials said.

"Designed by renowned Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, the facility features a colourful façade, unconventional architectural forms and extensive greenery. The design brings together art, ecology and industrial infrastructure, demonstrating how essential urban facilities can also serve as spaces for environmental awareness," the CMO said.

The visit is part of Karnataka's efforts to study and adopt internationally established models in urban planning, infrastructure and environmental management, officials said.

The state government aims to draw lessons from such facilities to strengthen urban infrastructure, promote scientific and efficient waste disposal, explore waste-to-energy solutions and develop cleaner, more sustainable and liveable cities, they said.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar travelled from Nagoya to Osaka on Japan's Shinkansen bullet train and interacted with Kannadigas and their families at the station, the CMO said.

The interaction provided an opportunity to connect with members of the Kannada community, exchange greetings and hear about their experiences of living in Japan, it said.

The journey also offered an opportunity to observe Japan's organised Shinkansen network, connectivity and transport infrastructure, which could provide insights for Karnataka's efforts to strengthen urban mobility and public transport systems, officials added.

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