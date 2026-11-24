Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said no power in the world could harm India as long as the country continued to hold the Sikh gurus in reverence and respect. India invincible as long as it respects Sikh gurus: Adityanath on 557th Prakash Parv more

The chief minister also expressed hope that devotees from Lucknow would get an opportunity to visit Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, the two historic Sikh shrines located in today's Punjab province of Pakistan.

Addressing a programme here on the 557th Prakash Parv of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev, Adityanath said, "I firmly believe that as long as India maintains a sense of reverence and respect for the Sikh gurus, no power in the world will be able to harm India."

"I pray to the Guru to provide an opportunity to the Sikh community in Lucknow to visit Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib and participate in religious celebrations there," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said the teachings and sacrifices of the Sikh gurus had played a significant role in strengthening India's spiritual and national consciousness.

Recalling Guru Nanak Dev's message of 'Ik Onkar' , Adityanath said the Guru had given the message of equality and brotherhood at a time when society was divided by caste-based discrimination and untouchability, while the country was also facing foreign invasions.

"He taught that God is one and we are all his children. Every human being is entitled to equal respect and dignity," he said.

Highlighting the Guru's three central teachings Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako Adityanath said these principles continued to hold relevance in contemporary society.

He said the tradition of community kitchens or 'langar' in gurdwaras was a living example of these teachings, where people from different castes, communities and faiths sit together and share food without discrimination.

"Nobody is asked about their caste, religion or faith. Everyone sits together in the same row and eats with dignity. This is the spirit of equality that Guru Nanak Dev taught," he said.

Adityanath said true spirituality did not mean escaping social responsibilities but inspired people to stand fearlessly against injustice and oppression.

"True spirituality is not one that shows the path of escape. If injustice is being committed before us, remaining silent and immersed in our own interests cannot be spirituality. True spirituality gives us the courage to stand firmly against injustice and confront oppression," he said.

Referring to the sacrifices of Sikh gurus, the chief minister spoke about Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh and his four Sahibzadas, and the contribution of Sikh warriors in resisting foreign invaders and India's freedom struggle.

He said the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh embraced martyrdom at a young age rather than bow before foreign rulers.

"They were seven, nine, 11 and 14 years old. They accepted martyrdom for their faith but never allowed the country's head to bow before foreign powers. They never allowed Sikhi or their Guru tradition to be compromised," he said.

Adityanath also recalled the role of the Uttar Pradesh government and local gurdwaras in promoting the legacy of the four Sahibzadas through the observance of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas.

He said the initiative was first launched at the chief minister's official residence in Lucknow and had subsequently become a nationwide observance, inspiring students and young people to learn about the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas and develop a sense of commitment towards the nation.

He said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and other Sikh gurus transcended geographical boundaries, recalling their journeys beyond India to spread the message of spirituality and humanity.

He urged people to preserve the traditions associated with the Sikh gurus, follow their teachings and familiarise the younger generation with their contributions.

Adityanath also congratulated the Sikh community on the occasion on behalf of the state government and the people of Uttar Pradesh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.