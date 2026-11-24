German automobile company Audi on Tuesday said it will increase ex-showroom prices of its models in India by up to two per cent. The new prices, which mark Audi India's second price revision of the year, will come into effect from January 1, 2027. Audi India's current portfolio comprises a range of luxury sedans and SUVs, including the A4 and A6 sedans and the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8 SUVs. (Unsplash/Represetational) more

As reported by news agency PTI, the latest hike comes owing to rising input costs. In a statement to the news agency, the luxury carmaker said the adjustment is "essential to maintaining the long-term sustainability of the business."

"We have kept this revision as measured as possible, and our focus remains on giving customers an ownership experience that solidifies their trust in the brand," Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

While the new prices will be revealed in January 2027, Dhillon added that Audi has “kept this revision as measured as possible.”

Which models will be impacted? Audi India's current portfolio comprises a range of luxury sedans and SUVs, including the A4 and A6 sedans and the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8 SUVs.

The German company also has performance-oriented offerings include the SQ8 and RS Q8.

The company also sells the Q3 in India, with the latest generation launched in October 2026 and locally assembled at the Volkswagen Group's facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Second price hike in one year Earlier this year, Audi India had announced that it will hike its process by two percent, which came into effect on April 1, 2026.

Prospective Audi customers planning to purchase a luxury vehicle in 2027 will now need to factor in higher ex-showroom prices.

(With agency inputs)