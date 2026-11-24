The grand Indian ‘super app’ dream, as it turns out, looks more at home in boardroom slide decks and investor notes than in the real world. Not for lack of trying, but somehow, a long-standing aspiration to build a WeChat-style platform simply hasn’t worked out for anyone so far. We got a fair reminder recently: Tata Digital’s platform, Tata Neu, is transitioning from behaving like a super app to a traffic router for standalone Tata brands. (PEXEL)

The WeChat aspiration isn’t new. In 2019, Paytm publicly began calling itself a super app, backed by a broader push into multiple services. Around that time, I remember PhonePe called itself a ‘super app platform’ in a press release, though they distanced themselves from it soon enough. A few years later, CEO Sameer Nigam publicly said, “Very early on, we decided that we are not going to try and build a Super App”.

They weren’t the only ones to course-correct. Some did it sooner than others.

From Paytm to Tata Neu, incomplete dreams

For years, the aspiration has been to build a WeChat-style platform. Paytm did it for a while, to a fair degree—a payments bank, digital payments, an e-commerce store, movie and travel ticketing, and, in 2020, even allowing some third-party apps, including Ola and Netmeds, to run inside Paytm as mini apps without needing separate downloads.

There are Indian apps that successfully combine multiple services—MyJio and Airtel Thanks, for instance. Then there is Amazon’s combination of ecommerce, payments and digital services. What India has not produced yet is a single, dominant, cross-category consumer platform comparable to WeChat.

Tata Neu’s transition became apparent a few days ago, when it began to direct users to individual apps or websites of other Tata brands—Tata CliQ, BigBasket, Westside, all now point to their own landing zones.

This means that after around a reported ₹26,300 crore in investments, Tata Digital is shifting from trying to keep shoppers within a layered app to becoming a traffic router for standalone Tata brands. If you have each of those apps installed, great. Otherwise, it’ll redirect you to the website in your web browser.

Tata Neu is effectively pivoting into a central rewards dashboard for NeuCoins, which can be earned on eligible transactions across participating Tata brands—these include IHCL’s hotel brands and Air India, as well as through spending on the co-branded Tata Neu credit cards with HDFC Bank and SBI Card.

And, Tata Neu will be a financial services hub, with investment plans, term insurance and personal loans getting prominence on the app. Investment plans, for instance, offer fund options from HDFC Life, Axis Max Life and ICICI Life, while term insurance is prioritised for Tata AIA.

“Our endeavour at Tata Neu is to simplify how customers fulfil their financial and lifestyle needs through a trusted and frictionless digital experience,” said Sajith Sivanandan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Digital in June, as he announced the strategic partnership with HDFC Life.

There have been operational changes at key Tata brands too. In June, BigBasket’s co-founder and longtime CEO Hari Menon stepped back from daily operations, and BigBasket announced that former Amazon India executive Amit Nanda will take over as CEO. This should give the platform fresh direction in its competition with Blinkit, Zepto, and, indeed, Amazon Now.

Croma, a popular electronics retailer, is focusing on offline-first profitability after years of an online push in the same space where it battled Amazon, Flipkart, and individual tech brands’ online stores. Beginning in late 2025, Croma pulled back on unsustainable online discounts, and the impact was immediate—their online revenue dropped 36% in FY25—with the focus now on physical store expansions and getting customers the best deals there.

There are signs that this course correction is working. Croma’s parent, Infiniti Retail, reported an operating profit of ₹159 crore in FY26, up from an operating loss of ₹235 crore the previous year, and net losses narrowed from ₹1,091 crore to ₹614 crore. Physical store expansion is more measured, with greater emphasis on profitability of individual stores.

Fundamentally flawed approach?

In many ways, Tata approached the ‘super app’ concept in reverse. The popular global examples that Indian apps tried to replicate took a different path. WeChat started with messaging, and made it a default habit in China—everything else came around it. Alipay started with payments, and pieced the puzzle from there. Grab built mobility into its core.

Each of these apps became a platform with an established, compelling and high-frequency consumer habit, eventually with broader services. Interestingly, in India, even platforms such as Paytm and PhonePe, which had an advantage of established payments habit, found little reason to persist with their original super app ambitions.

An assembled collection of businesses rarely builds consumer behaviour around them. You may land up once or twice a month to book tickets on Air India or book a stay at a Taj Hotels property. But what was that one thing that could have gotten you back to Tata Neu more than once a week?

Secondly, Tata Neu was effectively duplicating many Tata brand apps and websites. BigBasket, for instance, had its own app and also resided within the Neu proposition. It simply ended up adding friction for users.

Also, the vibrancy of India’s payments infrastructure meant a user could order groceries on Blinkit, medicines on Tata 1mg, food on Swiggy and shopping on Myntra, using the same interoperable payment mechanism, UPI, across all four. An umbrella app isn’t necessarily needed to achieve that convenience.

At this point, a rewards system that was simply better than any competing shopping or payment method might have helped make Tata Neu a habit, but it never really worked that way. The HDFC Bank Tata Neu Infinity credit card, for instance, offers up to 10% in NeuCoins on select transactions within the Tata Neu ecosystem, 5% on eligible bill payments via the Tata Neu app, and 1.5% on most eligible non-Tata, non-UPI spends.

While each NeuCoins collected is worth a rupee, redemption is restricted to eligible transactions within participating Tata brands—you cannot redeem these against bill payments, for instance. There is considerable value for someone who regularly shops within the Tata ecosystem, but significantly less flexibility for someone who doesn’t.

The new strategy isn’t any easier. The challenge for Tata Digital is that it is retreating from one challenging space into another. By focusing on financial services, including bill payments, as well as a rewards dashboard, Tata Neu will find itself competing with PhonePe and Google Pay, which have already become consumer habits in that overlapping space.

Their market share for UPI payments, particularly, tells a tale. In October 2026, official NPCI data gives PhonePe the lead with 45.34% of all UPI transactions, while Google Pay is second with 32.09%.

In 2022, a press release described Tata Neu as a “ one-stop destination for all consumer needs”. A fundamental question Tata Neu still needs to answer is: why should consumers change their existing habits?

Vishal Mathur is the Technology Editor at HT. Tech Tonic is a column that looks at the impact of personal technology on the way we live, and vice versa. The views expressed are personal.