Lakhimpur Kheri/Rampur, Eight people were killed and six others critically injured in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and Rampur districts, police said on Tuesday. Eight killed in two road accidents in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri and Rampur more

In Lakhimpur Kheri, four people were killed, and six others were critically injured after a speeding truck collided head-on with a Maruti van carrying 10 passengers near Khambharkhera sugar mill on the Lakhimpur-Nighasan road around 1 am.

The accident happened under the Lakhimpur Kotwali police station limits, and the impact was so severe that the van was mangled, killing four passengers on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pappu , his father Jagannath, both residents of Katha village, Ajay of Adalabad village and Bahadur of Bichhua village, Mahewaganj police outpost in-charge Bharat Singh Tomar said.

The six injured were identified as van driver Naval Kishore, Raj Kishore, Prayansh, Sanoj, Atul and Kamlesh. They were taken to the district hospital, while Kamlesh was referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, Tomar said.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, he added.

DSP Mahak Sharma and the Lakhimpur Kotwali SHO reached the spot and supervised rescue operations. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation was underway, Sharma said.

In a separate accident in Rampur, four people from Sitapur district were killed after their Bolero fell off a flyover in the Shahzadnagar police station area on Monday night, an official said.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday when the vehicle, travelling from Moradabad to Sitapur, went out of control due to high speed and fell from the Zero Point flyover.

All four occupants died in the accident. Shahzadnagar police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the district hospital in Rampur, the police said in a brief statement.

The families of the deceased were informed, and further legal proceedings were underway, police added.

Officials in Lucknow said the chief minister has extended his condolences and also directed officials concerned to extend cooperation and best possible treatment to those injured.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.